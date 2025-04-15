Kesari Chapter 2: Cast, plot, certification, runtime; everything you need to know about upcoming historical drama film

Kesari Chapter 2 is just two days away from hitting the big screens. This Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan starrer historical drama has managed to capture the attention of the audience with its trailer and songs. Ahead of its theatrical release, let’s look at the cast, plot, runtime, certification, and all other important details you should know about the movie before watching it.

Advertisement

In Kesari Chapter 2, Akshay Kumar plays the role of C. Sankaran Nair, a lawyer who fought against the British Empire. Ananya Panday portrays Dilreet Gill, while R. Madhavan will be seen as Neville Mckinley. The role of General Reginald Dyer is being essayed by Simon Paisley Day.

The film is directed by debutant Karan Singh Tyagi. Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari have produced it.

Kesari Chapter 2 is based on the book The Case That Shook The Empire, written by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. The film revolves around the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and the revolution that unfolded after that.

The 3-minute, 2-second trailer gives a glimpse of the face-off between Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan’s characters in court. The trailer is packed with some powerful dialogues and high-octane drama.

Watch the official trailer here!

As per the movie's official announcement, the plot is based on "the shocking cover-up of a massacre that pushed India's top barrister, C. SANKARAN NAIR, to fight an unprecedented battle against the British Empire."

Advertisement

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story Of Jallianwala Bagh an 'A (Adult)' rating. According to their website, the film's runtime is 135 minutes and 6 seconds, which means 2 hours, 15 minutes, and 6 seconds.

O Shera - Teer The Taj was the first song to be released from the movie's soundtrack. The emotional and soulful track will ignite the spirit of patriotism within the listeners.

Kesari Chapter 2 is coming to theaters on April 18, 2025, the occasion of Good Friday.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar reacts to 'dost' Salman Khan-led Sikandar's underwhelming box office performance: 'Tiger zinda hai aur…'