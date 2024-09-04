Jamie Lever recalls getting Farah Khan’s call after she mimicked her first time; Says she was scared

Farah Khan continues to entertain viewers with her regular vlogs where she visits the houses of popular celebrities. in one of her latest vlogs, she visited Jamie Lever's house to learn the recipe for Rasam. The two had a lively interaction and made some interesting revelations. Johnny Lever's daughter recalled Farah Khan calling her when she mimicked the director for the first time. She also revealed that she was shit scared.

Jamie Lever said, "The first time I did your mimicry, you called me. Mein itna darr gayi thi kyunki subah subah aapne call karke bola, ‘Tune kya kiya? Mera video bhej tu fatafat. I talk like this... (mimics Farah Khan’s voice)’ (I was so scared that you called me in the morning and you said, 'What did you do? Send me my video...)" Khan added that she wanted to show the video to her kids.

During the conversation, Jamie Lever shared that Farah Khan has always appreciated her talent. "You were always encouraging me since day 1," shared Lever. In response, Farah Khan told her, "You are superb. I am in awe of Jamie. Ye gaati itna achhi hain, dance itna achha karta hai, I see your dance videos, and the mimicry you do is impossible, koi bhi actor de do. (She sings so well, she dances so well, I see your dance videos and the mimicry you do is amazing, you can mimic any actor.)"

When Farah Khan visited Lever, they made a reel. The clip shows the comedian mimicking the director's voice and asking her driver to open the door for her as she enters. Khan appears after her and gives the driver earful and says she is afraid Lever will access her back accounts next. Farah Khan uploaded the video with the caption, "The sexiest version of me! Im scared she ll voice activate my bank account soon. lov u @its_jamielever"

Netizens commented on the video that Jamie Lever is more Farah Khan these days than Khan herself.

