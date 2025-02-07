Jeet Adani-Diva Shah Wedding: First pictures of couple OUT; venue to guest list, here’s all you want to know about grand ceremony

Jeet Adani has tied the knot with Diva Shah. The wedding was one of the most anticipated events of the year, and the big day for the couple was scheduled for today (February 7).

The younger son of the business tycoon and Diva followed Gujarati and Jain traditions for their ceremonies, which were intimate affairs with close family and friends marking their attendance.

Decor and Guest List

The couple had decided to keep the decor and the atmosphere simple yet elegant. For the guests, the families planned not to invite thousands of people to the ceremonies, hence eliminating the movie stars and other biggies of the industry.

Collaboration with Manish Malhotra

While Jeet hails from a rich background, so does his wife, as the Shahs are quite respected in the diamond industry. To put the money to good use, the newlyweds will donate Rs. 10 lakh every year to support disabled women in their marriage ceremonies.

Furthermore, the couple has also collaborated with Manish Malhotra and the NGO Family of Disabled to provide clothing and custom-made shawls.

Speaking of the grand affair, the father of the groom, Gautam Adani, previously revealed that the event will mainly focus on meaningful celebrations and Ganga Arti at Prayagraj, which was performed as a pre-wedding ritual.

What Does Jeet Adani Do?

On the work front, Jeet Adani overlooks the Adani Airports, joining the business world force. He previously stepped in as the CFO of the company before taking over his current position in the firm.

Apart from having a business mind, Adani is also a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and has a license to fly an airplane.

As for Diva Shah, she is the daughter of the diamond merchant Jaimin Shah

The wedding took place at Adani’s abode, Shantivan, in Ahemadabad.

Credits: The Financial Express and Gautam Adani Instagram