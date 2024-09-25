Jigra: Diljit Dosanjh hilariously dubs for Alia Bhatt in his Chal Kudiye special Instagram vlog; actress can't stop laughing

Alia Bhatt, who was last seen in the 2023 film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is now gearing up for an exciting lineup of films including Jigra, Alpha, Love and War, and an untitled love story. Alia's upcoming film, Jigra, is the latest one to be released next month. She has collaborated with Punjabi music sensation Diljit Dosanjh in the song, Chal Kudiye. A few days after the makers released its music video, Diljit has now hilariously dubbed for Alia in his Chal Kudiye special Instagram vlog. The Jigra actress can't stop laughing at it.

On September 25, Diljit Dosanjh dropped a video of his special Chal Kudiye vlog on Instagram featuring himself with Alia Bhatt. In the behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets, the clip shows Alia interacting with Diljit while shooting for the song. In a scene from the vlog, her expressions are on point. She sported a black tee and twinned it with cargo pants. Diljit wore an overall white outfit for the shoot.

As the Jigra team awaits its release, the Punjabi singer accompanied his post with a caption that read, "JIGRA releasing on 11th October."

Many netizens reacted to Diljit Dosanjh's latest vlog on Instagram. The official Instagram handle of Dharma Productions commented, "Nothing, just two Jigras catching up." For the unversed, Jigra is being co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Alia dropped "hahahahaha" along with fire emojis. Don't miss her comment down below.

Crooned by Diljit Dosanjh and Alia Bhatt, Chal Kudiye was released on September 17, 2024. During its release, Karan Johar penned a note for the song that read, "It’s the coming together of two such absolute forces of nature...the best of the best! Special shoutout to Diljit for having the biggest Jigra and being our Jigra too by giving us this gem." Chal Kudiye is the second singing collaboration after Ik Kudi, the Club Mix song from Udta Punjab (2016).

Jigra stars Alia Bhatt as Satya, a young fierce woman, and Vedang Raina plays her brother in the film. Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Soumen Mishra under Dharma Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions, it will be released on October 11, 2024.

