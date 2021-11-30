Join Game Night with some of Hollywood’s best celeb couples only on E!

Regular game nights with friends and family are great, but these special game nights with some of Hollywood’s best celebrity couples out there take it to the next level! If you have always dreamed of celebrity couples coming to your place for Game Night, you are in for a treat! E!’s Celebrity Game Face is set to make things more interesting than ever and is now available on JioTV, JioTV+ and JioCinema.

Kevin Hart’s hilarious new series offers you a chance to watch popular celebrity couples competing in various fun games, remotely from their own homes. And since everyone has got their own dream guest list ready, we are not going to hold it back. Here’s the list of celebrities you can watch on the show:

Terry & Rebecca King Crews– Catch them in season 1.

Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams– Catch them in season 1.

Joel & Sarah McHale– Catch them in season 1.

Aasif Mandvi & Shaifali Puri– Catch them in season 2.

Nelly & Shantel Jackson– Catchthem in season 2.

T-Pain & Vanessa Fraction – Catch them in season 2.

Jason Biggs & Jenny Mollen – Catch them in season 2.

Chrissy Metz & Bradley Collins– Catch them in season 1.

Damon Wayans & Vinnie Oshana– Catch them in season 2.

Join the celebrity couples as they participate with the host, Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko and compete in some of the most whacky game competitions to make it a night to remember!

Some of the antics that we find interesting include showing off their teenage dance moves in a tik “talk” challenge, feeding each other messy meals with a twist, racing through their homes to find unexpected items to solve puzzles, and so much more!

If you think that’s all then we have got another ice-breaker for you! At the end of the game night, the couples are awarded money for their charity of choice, but like they say, there’s only one winner! The winning team will only be one and in the end, the couples will be awarded the “Hart of a Champion” trophy, which is a gold statue of baby Kevin Hart! Too quirky to miss out, eh?

Seasons 1 and 2 are available to watch on E! via Universal+. Tune in now!