Kai Po Che actor Asif Basra dies by suicide in Dharamshala; Report

In a shocking turn of events, Asif Basra was found hanging in a private complex in Dharamshala.

As we are heading towards the end of the year 2020, the year is getting more painful by the day especially for Bollywood. After all, the industry has lost several talented artists this year including , Sushant Singh Rajput, Saroj Khan, Irrfan, etc. And now another actor has joined this unfortunate list. We are talking about Asif Basra who is known for his stint in movies like Kai Po Che, Freaky Ali, Roy, Jab We Met, The Attacks of 26/11, Ek Villain, etc.

Trigger Warning

According to media reports, Asif died by suicide at a private complex in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh at the age of 53. The reports suggested that he was found hanging by a dog chain in his rented apartment in Mcleod Ganj. Talking about the same Himachal Pradesh SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan told ANI, “Film actor Asif Basra was found hanging in a private complex in Dharamshala. Forensic team is at the spot and police is investigating the matter.” The media reports suggested that there were reports about the actor suffering from depression. While the cops have begun probing the matter, they are investigating every angle at the moment.

Film actor Asif Basra was found hanging in a private complex in Dharamshala. Forensic team is at the spot and police is investigating the matter: SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan. #HimachalPradesh (Picture credit: Asif Basra's website) pic.twitter.com/nxpWNLi8VU — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Asif’s unfortunate demise has left his fans in a state of shock. For the uninitiated, the actor was seen in Sushant Singh Rajput’s debut movie Kai Po Che. Apart from leaving a mark on the silver screen, Asif was also known for his stint in OTT projects life Paatal Lok, The Tashkent Files and was last seen in Hostages.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

