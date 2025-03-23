Kanneda Twitter Review: 10 tweets to read before watching Parmish Verma-led crime drama series on JioHotstar

Kanneda was released on JioHotstar on March 21, 2025. It stars Parmish Verma in the lead role with Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Ranvir Shorey, and more also part of the cast. The netizens who have already watched the Chandan Arora-directed crime drama series shared their reviews on X (formerly Twitter).

Check out 10 tweets to find out the audience’s opinion about the show before you decide to give it a shot.

The Twitter reviews of netizens praised Kanneda for its content and emotions. Many viewers appreciated the performance of Parmish Verma and also lauded the acting of the other cast members.

One person said, “Watching Kanneda on jio hotstar. Already hooked to it such a good show. Also, punjabi industry has suchhhh goood actors theyyy need more recognition. parmish verma is amazing in the role.”

A netizen showered love on the cast, saying, “Recently I saw #Kanneda on #JioHotstar. @ParmishVerma outstanding performance #parmishverma @RanvirShorey @jasminbajwa22 #KannedaOnJioHostar.”

Another user stated, “Watched kanneda yesterday and I loved it. Parmish Verma, as an actor, did a super job. His acting delight to watch, his emotions are key highlights of this series and his aggression makes this series very impressive to watch @ParmishVerma @JioHotstar.”

One reviewer exclaimed, “FABULOUS ACTING IN KANNEDA, TERRIFIC, AND HUGE ELEMENT OF SURPRISE. KEEP IT UP.”

A user shared, “@ParmishVerma Just watched #Kanneda. Great work Bro....swaad hi leya dita. You are an actor Buddy!! Keep doing such work #DesiyanDaDaur playlist kithe milegi bai (Where to get the playlist).”

Another post read, “So far back to back 2 awesome contents this weekend. My love for OTT got a booster dose. Start with Khakee the Bengal chapter (Netflix) & close with Kanneda (Jiohotstar).”

The cast of Kanneda features Parmish Verma, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Ranvir Shorey, Arunoday Singh, Aadar Malik, and Jasmin Bajwa. The story is set in Canada in the ‘90s. Parmish Verma plays the role of Nimma, a Punjabi singer who gets involved in the dangerous world of gangs. The series can be watched on JioHotstar.