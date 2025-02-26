Kanneda Trailer: 5 hard-hitting scenes from Parmish Varma’s thrilling tale of power and survival that can't be missed

Music, Wealth, and Chaos! A lethal mix that pushes Nimma, portrayed by Parmish Varma, into a life of crime. JioHotstar has finally unveiled the highly anticipated trailer for its upcoming series Kanneda, set to premiere on March 21, 2025. Produced by Jar Pictures and helmed by director Chandan Arora, Kanneda presents a world where no one is embraced with warmth—survival is a battle, and the unforgiving streets show no mercy.

Here are 5 standout moments from the trailer that’ll leave you wanting more:

1. A Thrilling Ride for Parmish Varma Fans – The trailer promises an action-packed series with Parmish Varma at the forefront, delivering intense drama and gripping action sequences.

2. A Tale of Power, Identity, and Survival – Kanneda delves into the struggles of immigrants, highlighting themes of power, belonging, and the fight for survival in a foreign land.

3. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Ranvir Shorey Add an Intriguing Twist – With their strong screen presence and nuanced performances, these two actors elevate the series with layers of conflict and suspense.

4. Showcases the Dark Side of Immigration, Politics, and Crime – The story uncovers the harsh realities of illegal immigration, the underbelly of crime, and the political nexus controlling it all.

5. Hard-Hitting Soundtrack by Parmish Varma – The series is backed by a powerful soundtrack, with Parmish Varma delivering impactful music that enhances the intensity of the narrative.

Parmish Verma shared that Kanneda is more than just a narrative; it mirrors the struggles, aspirations, and challenges faced by countless Indians living abroad. He expressed a deep personal connection to his character, Nimma, explaining that he, too, has often felt like an outsider.

However, the singer noted that Nimma's world is far harsher, where survival and power come at a steep cost. Verma revealed that portraying Nimma was not just another role but an experience that allowed him to fully immerse himself in a character he deeply resonated with.

Tune in to Kanneda on JioHotstar starting March 21, 2025. Don't miss the ride-mark your calendars now!