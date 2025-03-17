Kanneda OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Parmish Verma starrer crime drama series
Parmish Verma and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub gear up for their series Kanneda. Curious about its release date and platform? Get all the exciting details right here!
Parmish Verma and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub come together for Kanneda, a web series that explores the journey of a Punjabi immigrant in Canada, often fondly called Kanneda by many. Struggling to find his footing in an unfamiliar land, he faces unforeseen hurdles that test his resilience. As fate takes an unexpected turn, Nimma, played by Parmish Verma, is forced down a dangerous path into the world of crime. Wondering when and where you can catch this gripping tale? Find out all the details below!
When and where to watch Kanneda
OTT fans, gear up! Parmish Verma and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub’s upcoming series Kanneda is arriving on Disney+ Hotstar on March 21, 2025. This much-anticipated show promises an intense and gripping storyline. Make sure to mark your calendars so you don’t miss out on the action!
Official trailer and plot of Kanneda
Set against the backdrop of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Kanneda follows Nimma (Parmish Verma), a Punjabi man who leaves India behind and migrates to Canada, hoping for a fresh start. However, life in a foreign land is far from easy. Confronted by racism, a flawed system, and relentless struggles, he fights to survive in a country that treats him as an outsider.
Nimma is drawn into the dark world of 'gang culture,' where crime becomes both a means of survival and a dangerous trap. Just as the underworld tightens its grip on him, he finds solace in music, which offers him a glimmer of hope and a path toward redemption.
Blending intense action, raw emotions, and a gripping narrative, the trailer of Kanneda sheds light on the harsh realities of illegal immigration, organized crime, and the power struggles to shape them.
Cast and Crew of Kanneda
Directed by Chandan Arora and produced by Jar Pictures, Kanneda boasts a stellar ensemble cast. Leading the series is Parmish Verma as Nimma, alongside powerhouse performers like Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Arunoday Singh, Ranvir Shorey, Aadar Malik, and Jasmin Bajwa in pivotal roles.
