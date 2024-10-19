Karwa Chauth 2024: Sonam Kapoor flaunts henna hands ft husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu's names; says 'I don't fast FYI but...'

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are proud parents to their kid, Vayu. The couple have been together for six years. Sonam and Anand often set relationship goals for their fans. As Karwa Chauth will knock on our doors soon, married women are in full prep to celebrate the auspicious occasion. Just like other celebrity wives, Sonam Kapoor has also joined the list. Ahead of the day, Sonam flaunted henna hands ft. husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu's names. The actress revealed that she doesn't fast but likes applying mehendi, dressing up, and eating food.

On October 19, Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share a few glimpses of her Karwa Chauth celebration. In one of the pictures reshared on her Instagram story, we can see several henna hands kept together. The second photo shows Sonam's mehendi-clad hands which feature her husband, Anand Ahuja and son Vayu's names on them.

The third post is a boomerang video of the actress in which she can be seen flaunting her henna hands. Sonam opted for a white chikankari outfit for the occasion. She also wore a pair of glasses.

The Khoobsurat actress tagged celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nangda and wrote, "I don't fast FYI but I like the mehendi, dressing up and food."

Apart from Sonam, actresses like Shilpa Shetty and Parineeti Chopra dropped their visuals of the Karwa Chauth celebration. Parineeti flew to Delhi to celebrate the occasion with her husband, Raghav Chadha. She then posted glimpses of her mehendi design and well-lit-up residence.

Shilpa Shetty posted a glimpse of her sargi on Instagram. Actress Bhagyashree is also celebrating the occasion. Bhagyashree shared a picture of her henna hand on her Instagram handle. The photo was clicked from a mehendi party that she recently attended ahead of the occasion.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor has worked in movies like I Hate Luv Storys, Neerja, Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo, Aisha, Khoobsurat, and a few more. Sonam married Delhi entrepreneur, Anand Ahuja in 2018. The couple welcomed their son Vayu in 2022.

