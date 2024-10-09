Sonam Kapoor reflects on ‘unforgettable moments’ from holiday with hubby Anand Ahuja and son Vayu; ‘This trip has been nothing short of magical...’

Sonam Kapoor has been away from the hustle and bustle of city life, enjoying the blue sky and the vast Ocean in the Maldives. She was joined by her husband, Anand Ahuja, their son Vayu, sister Rhea Kapoor and her husband, Karan Boolani. As the holiday came to an end, the actress reflected on the ‘unforgettable moments’ they shared of this trip. Don’t miss out on the lovely images she dropped from her family holiday.

Minutes ago, the Saawariya actress took to Instagram and dropped several images showcasing the lovely moments she shared with her family. The photo dump opens with her getting to the waterbody with her son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja in her arms. Sonam Kapoor penned in the captions, “As we wrap up our incredible family holiday, I find myself reflecting on the unforgettable moments we’ve shared. This trip has been nothing short of magical—a true escape that rejuvenated our spirits and deepened our bonds.”

Take a look:

The fashionista also dropped multiple images of playing with her son, relishing delicious-looking seafood, taking a relaxing spa with her husband, Anand Ahuja, and flaunting her impressive wardrobe. An image also shows Karan Boolani interacting with her little boy. His wife, filmmaker and stylish Rhea Kapoor, also had a relaxing stay in the smallest country in Asia.

Sonam continued her post by expressing that from the moment they arrived in the Maldives, the breathtaking beauty of the islands took their breaths away. “The turquoise waters, soft white sands, and vibrant coral reefs created a stunning backdrop for our family adventures. Every sunrise felt like a gift, reminding us of the beauty in each new day. "

She further expressed, "Our days were filled with laughter, exploration, and togetherness. Whether we were snorkeling among colorful fish, enjoying beach games, or simply relaxing by the pool, each moment was a cherished memory in the making. Vayu’s joy in discovering the wonders of nature was contagious, filling our hearts with gratitude."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress and fashion icon is all set to return to set after her pregnancy. In a recent statement, she expressed being super excited to face the camera again post-my pregnancy. “I love being an actor, and I love living so many interesting characters through my profession,” Kapoor stated.

Are you excited to watch her on the big screen again?

