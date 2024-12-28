Katrina Kaif enjoys 'sub zero ocean dip' with hubby Vicky Kaushal, family and friends but the 9th slide has us crying tears of joy; See PICS

Actress Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas earlier this year, has been enjoying her personal life these days. On Saturday morning, Katrina returned to Mumbai with her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal from a secret getaway. Now, the actress has shared a sneak peek of their vacation on social media. Katrina enjoyed 'sub zero ocean dip' with hubby Vicky, family and friends on the scenic getaway. The 9th slide from her post has us crying tears of joy.

On December 28, Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to share a series of glimpses from her getaway. The first picture shows Katrina flashing a million-dollar smile as she looks away from the camera. The actress is wearing a winter puffer jacket and cap and looks cute in pony tails. One of the pictures feature the Merry Christmas actress posing with her husband, Vicky Kaushal. The couple is twinning in black winter outfits. Katrina is holding Vicky from behind while sharing a warm hug.

The ninth slide in discussion shows Katrina and Vicky taking a romantic walk on a pathway. Both of them have their backs towards the camera. One of them also features Katrina, Vicky, and their friends enjoying at the beach.

"Family , Friends and the British wildlands...(The sub zero ocean dip on Boxing Day always seems like such a good idea at the time)," Katrina captioned her post.

Take a look at her post here:

Katrina and Vicky were spotted at the arrival area of the Mumbai airport. A video of them exiting from the premises caught our attention on Instagram. While Katrina opted for a black tracksuit and a gray overcoat, Vicky wore a light muddy green hoodie and matching cargo during their return to the city. Both of them smiled at the paparazzi while taking an exit.

Katrina Kaif tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal on December 9, 2021. Their marriage ceremony was held at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. On the work front, Katrina is yet to announce her next project. Vicky will be seen in his highly-anticipated historical drama, Chhaava which will be released in February 2025.

