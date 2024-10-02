King producer Siddharth Anand looks back at his War and Bang Bang starring Hrithik Roshan in lead on their anniversary; director Sujoy Ghosh has hilarious reply

Hrithik Roshan joined hands with filmmaker Siddharth Anand for the first time in Bang Bang back in 2014. The movie was such a rage that even after a decade of its release, the audience still enjoy it. Years later, in 2019, they worked together again in the action thriller film War, co-starring Tiger Shroff. Today, October 2, the movies turned 10 and 5, respectively. Hence, the director looked back at the wonderful journeys of the movies and expressed his gratitude. Soon after, King helmer Sujoy Ghosh took to the comments section and penned, “You’re 15 years older bro!!”

Hours ago, Siddharth Anand expressed his overwhelming emotions on X (formerly Twitter) as his film Bang Bang clocked 10 years and War hit the 5-year milestone. He penned on the microblogging site, “So - It’s a happy anniversary to me. 5 Years of WAR & 10 Years of BANG BANG. Films that changed it all for me. Look back with a heart full of gratitude.”

Take a look:

As his well-wishers took to the comments section to congratulate Siddharth for this amazing feat, King director Sujoy Ghosh hilariously stated, “You’re 15 years older bro!!” Several others also lauded Anand for giving Indian cinema such great actioners. A user penned, “Happy anniversary. You have undoubtedly made a huge impact on filmmaking. Your films have introduced breathtakingly stylish action sequences, exceptional presentations, and top notch VFX quality.”

Another user commented, “Thank you for making War movie and presenting Tiger Shroff in a very good way. A presentation that no one has been able to do till date. You used his talent very well but what will happen to Rambo now tell us please.” A third one opined, “Happy Anniversary Sir. You have made us proud as Indian. You upgraded our cinema to a different level” while a fourth wrote, “Love you Lord Sid! Thanks for these top tier movie experiences.”

Advertisement

Take a look:

Earlier this year, Sid and Hrithik worked again in the war movie Fighter, which also featured Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and others. Meanwhile, Sujoy is busy with the planning of his upcoming actioner King with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan opens up about his next film King with Sujoy Ghosh: ‘We are all coming together to make a cool…’