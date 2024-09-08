Kriti Sanon keeps it fresh and festive as she stuns in two ethnic looks ft a yellow saree and red salwar suit

Kriti Sanon wowed us with her latest Instagram post, where she rocks a vibrant yellow saree. This festive season, her saree is the perfect inspiration for anyone looking to brighten up their celebrations. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Kriti Sanon recently won many hearts with her stunning festive look in a vivid yellow saree, perfect for the season. The saree is from Raw Mango's collection and features bright yellow silk fabric combined with sheer organza, creating an incredible array of textures. However, it is the intricate black zardozi work that truly makes this saree special, as it showcases cherry blossom branches on the drape. Furthermore, the fine embroidery adds extra grace and creativity to the ensemble, making it one of the best options for any festive event.

The Mimi actress paired her saree with a matching yellow half-sleeve blouse that echoes the same black zarodozi embroidery. The blouse complements the saree perfectly, tying the entire look together. Her saree comes with a price tag of Rs 73,500.

For completing her festive look, Kriti opted for silver drop earrings as the tinge of sparkle which complemented the rich work on her saree beautifully. She had applied make up that blended well with the other features on her face. Instead of maintaining a natural look, she chose kohl lined eyes adding some drama.

The soft mauve lipstick paired with nude eyeshadow enhanced her femininity, while the bolder lips and blushing cheeks added a unique touch. Her hair was styled neatly and straight with a middle part, exuding elegance and a polished appearance.

This wasn't all! Kriti made a flawless fashion statement yet again at the Ganpati celebrations at Manish Malhotra’s house. For this particular event, she wore a remarkable red ensemble from Nobo that blended traditional beauty with modern sophistication.

Crafted from rich silk chanderi fabric, the firan-style kurta, which comes with the suit set, looked absolutely stunning. The neckline and sleeve cuffs were adorned with an attractive chikankari mirror border, featuring intricate embroidery patterns that enhanced her elegance even further. The delicate embroidery and mirror work on the red fabric created a striking contrast, making the outfit even more eye-catching.

Wearing an elegant kurta paired with a matching harem salwar which has a beautiful chikankari border on its hemlines, Kriti looked fabulous. The harem salwar matched perfectly with the kurta giving it a uniform look for that graceful flow while walking.

Kriti made a smart choice with accessories by choosing silver earrings which contributed a sparkle but did not overshadow the elaborate embroidery. Black juttis and an array of bracelets were also included to her look giving it a little glamour. Her makeup was bold and dramatic, featuring soft smokey eyes that brought depth and intensity, along with rosy cheeks for a natural glow, while her mauve lipstick harmonized beautifully with her ensemble.

She also added a small bindi to her look, honoring tradition, while her hair was styled straight, giving her a polished and neat appearance.

Kriti’s both ethnic looks are festive and elegant and are great choices for those looking to make an ethnic statement.