Level up your style with Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, just like Alia Bhatt! Will you Flip or Fold?

Ever since Bollywood actress received the surprise package from Samsung, inviting her to unfold her world with Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 and Z Fold3, we all have been waiting to know which one Alia will finally choose!

Recently we reported why we think Alia should choose Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3. But there seems to be a twist now. The paparazzi in the town have spotted Alia with the latest foldable and boy! She is carrying the new foldable with so much panache! It is also known that the actor has carried a small test on the foldables and affirmed that “they lived up to every promise.” Here’s why we think she should consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G as her daily driver.

While Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 seems to be winning her heart, Galaxy Z Flip3 seems no less! From taking hands-free selfies to playing music on the large cover screen, Alia seems to be having a gala time! Let’s check out Alia's reviews on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3.

According to Alia, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 uncovers the finest folding design that allows her to fold and slide it smoothly in her skinny jeans or the thinnest purse! She just can’t believe that Samsung has managed to fold GLASS! As she flips the tiny smartphone, she finds that it opens into a full-screen 5G smartphone in no time! Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 is a full-sized smartphone that folds to fit small-sized pockets. Folded, it measures 10.72cm (4.2"), fitting even in those skinniest jeans or thinnest purses with some room to spare!

The actress then goes on to explore the most amazing feature that most millennial and Gen-Z netizens will relate to- #HandsFreeSelfies! Instead of using her hands to click selfies, Alia simply rests the phone on her table and captures a couple of hands-free shots! This means Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 lets you take photos and videos more easily than ever before with Flex mode- all you have to do is adjust the angle and step back for hands-free selfies!

Alia is also seen to check her notifications, messages, calls, etc without even flipping her phone open. Galaxy Z Flip3 has seamlessly combined style and functionality together. With a larger, more customisable Cover Screen, you can check messages, take photos, play music and so much more without even flipping it open! Its 4.82cm (1.9") Cover Screen displays notifications and lets you intuitively interact with them.

Amongst all of these striking features, Alia is taken aback by the durability of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3. Galaxy Z Flip3 is finished with durable technology so you can put it in your bag and forget all the worries! It is designed to remain resistant to scratches and damages. And the frame is made with the strongest aluminium yet, protecting the hinge so you can unfold and focus as you like!

With these features and more, Galaxy Z Flip3 makes it tougher for Alia to decide whether she will finally Flip? While Alia makes her decision, you can decide which one you want as your daily driver. Go ahead and unfold for yourself http://spr.ly/6059yqdoJ