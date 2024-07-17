Meet actor who was touted to be next Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan but ended up becoming Yoga instructor

Many aspiring actors and actresses step into the film industry with dreams of achieving stardom, but only a select few manage to reach that pinnacle of success.

Today, we bring you the story of an actor who made a remarkable debut in Bollywood but then abruptly left the industry and vanished from the limelight. This is the tale of Nakul Kapoor, who entered Bollywood in 2001.

Nakul Kapur's big Bollywood debut

Nakul Kapoor achieved the kind of stardom with his debut film that many only dream of. Despite his early success, the actor soon left the acting world.

Nakul began his career in a music video for the album Ho Gayi Hai Mohabbat Tumse and then appeared in the 2001 film Aaja Mere Yaar. However, it was his role in the 2002 film Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai that catapulted him to fame.

According to media reports, Nakul Kapoor became an overnight sensation with Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, earning widespread recognition and being hailed as the next big superstar, following in the footsteps of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan.

Despite this promising trajectory, Nakul Kapoor chose a different path and abruptly left the glitz and glamour of Bollywood.

When Nakul Kapur quit acting and disappeared from Bollywood

Various rumors circulated about his absence, with some alleging his demise in a tragic accident or due to illness. However, Kapoor later refuted these claims, confirming that he was alive and well.

Here's what Nakul Kapur does now

Nakul Kapur is now settled in Canada, far from the film industry, and currently teaches yoga. He has consistently expressed his long-standing interest in spirituality and meditation for inner peace.

Today, he practices and teaches yoga at his center, 'Divine Light,' in Canada. People from around the world visit Nakul to learn and practice yoga.

Despite stepping away from the limelight, Nakul Kapoor's legacy in Bollywood endures, particularly due to his memorable performance in Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai.

