Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu radiates pregnancy glow as she steps out for a salon visit; PHOTOS

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are all set to welcome their first child. The couple announced the good news on social media. The speculations were going around about the actress being pregnant but it was never confirmed. However, the actress took to her social handle and adorably shared the news. Apart from her, Alia Bhatt will also be welcoming her first child soon. Coming back to Bipasha, today she was spotted in the city. Undoubtedly she was looking very pretty and her pregnancy glow is unmissable. Bipasha Basu’s salon visit:

The actress is seen wearing a loose blue thin-strapped dress as she flaunts her heavily pregnant belly. She also wears a long white net shrug. Her hair was left open and completed the look by wearing red lipstick. She even posed for the shutterbugs and also flaunted her baby bump. To note, Bipasha and Karan met on the sets of the horror film Alone. They tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016 as per Bengali traditions. The couple was last seen together in the web series Dangerous. They are welcoming their first child after six years of marriage. Take a look at Bipasha Basu’s pictures here: