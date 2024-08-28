Alia Bhatt-Raha, Priyanka Chopra- Maltie and Bipasha Basu- Devi: Three Bollywood mommy-daughter duo prove twinning with little ones never goes out of fashion

Mother-daughter twinning is a popular and common trend because it's a cute and cool way of showing their close relationship. When they wear matching outfits, it highlights their special bond and makes them look fashionable and trendy. Twinning is also fun as it allows them to capture memorable photos and adds a playful element to their fashion. Even Bollywood mothers love to twin with their daughters.

Here are three Bollywood mommies who gave the perfect twist to the twinning fashion with their daughters.

Alia Bhatt and Raha

On March 4, 2024, Alia Bhatt shared an adorable picture from the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant that featured the actress holding her daughter Raha. Both sported identical floral ensembles by Suket Dhir—while Alia chose a floral pantsuit, Raha wore a matching frock with two little ponytails. This was a heartwarming image that captured mother-daughter’s eternal relationship; it attracted lots of attention on social media platforms, and fans loved the sweet moment between Alia and Raha.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Malti Marie Jonas

On March 26, 2024, Priyanka Chopra posted some cute photos of her Holi celebrations with daughter Malti Marie Jonas. Priyanka looked amazing in a white suit, but the show-stealer was Maltie Marie, who was looking adorable in a matching white kurta set. The mother-daughter duo was seen smiling and enjoying the festival together, and they stole hearts with their matching outfits. The photos quickly became a hit on social media, and fans loved their bond.

Bipasha Basu and Devi

Mothers love dressing up their daughters, and Bipasha Basu is no different. Today, 28th August, she shared some stunning photos with her daughter Devi that are sure to warm hearts. In the pictures, Bipasha looks stunning in a beautiful white suit, but the cuteness factor really shines with little Devi, who is dressed in a matching white suit. To add an extra touch of charm, Devi has a delicate white dupatta draped around her neck and white flowers adorning her hair. The matching outfits make them look like a perfectly coordinated duo, showing off their special bond.

Twinning with your daughter goes beyond a mere fashion statement; it’s a journey of creating everlasting memories. You will always remember the times spent together in adorable clothes whenever you look at those cute pictures of the two of you.

So next time when you are planning to go out, why not try twinning with your mini-me? The method above helps keep the mother-daughter relationship alive in an elegant manner, and it is a sweet and stylish way to celebrate their bond.

