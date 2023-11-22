10 must-watch old Bollywood movies: Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Baazigar, Andaz Apna Apna to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

As they say, old is gold, the 90s period is also the period when Bollywood treated audiences with some remarkable movies. Their excellence can be ascertained from the fact that these films, over the years, not only enjoy the cult fan following but are definitely counted amongst the best 90s Bollywood movies.

10 best old Bollywood movies whose charm can never fade away

1. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)

Running Time: 3 hours 8 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Movie Genre: Romantic, Drama, Musical

Movie Star Cast: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Zohra Sehgal, Vikram Gokhale, Smita Jaykar, Vinay Pathak, Sheeba Chaddha

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Writer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Amrik Gill and Pratap Karvat

Year of release: 1999

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies & TV and JioCinema

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s excellence brought Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the first and the last time together. With aesthetic finesse and soulful music, the film revolves around the love story between Nandini and Sameer. While many may not have expected the climax as it follows, putting a viewer in a state of dilemma, it surely touches one’s heart. Hands down, this one is one of the best old Bollywood movies from the 90s.



2. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Running Time: 2 hours 57 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Sana Saeed, Reema Lagoo, Farida Jalal, Archana Puran Singh, Himani Shivpuri, Johny Lever, Anupam Kher

Director: Karan Johar

Writer: Karan Johar

Year of release: 1998

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV, Netflix

Does this film even need a mention? Karan Johar’s directorial debut is a quintessential Bollywood movie celebrating love, relationship, and friendship. The story revolving around a love triangle introduced audiences to its iconic characters, Tina, Rahul, and Anjali. One may not agree on so many points in the film, but the fact is that you can’t stop loving this KJo masterpiece.

3. Mr And Mrs Khiladi (1997)



Running Time: 2 hours 13 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Juhi Chawla, Paresh Rawal, Himani Shivpuri, Upasana Singh, Johny Lever, Satish Kaushik, Gulshan Grover, Kader Khan, Rakesh Bedi

Director: David Dhawan

Writer: Rumi Jaffery and E.V.V. Satyanarayana

Year of release: 1994

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

This one is surely Akshay Kumar’s one of the fantastic movies that check all the right boxes. With the apt comic timing of all the pivotal characters, the movie offers not even a single dull moment. The plot revolves around a boy (Akshay Kumar) who has to earn one lakh rupees to be allowed to live with his wife. His efforts to be with his wife keep one glued to the TV screens.



4. Hero No. 1(1997)

Running Time: 2 hours 14 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical

Movie Star Cast: Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Kader Khan, Paresh Rawal, Satish Shah, Rakesh Bedi, Himani Shivpuri, Shakti Kapoor

Director: David Dhawan

Writer: Rumi Jaffery

Year of release: 1997

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus Hotstar

It won’t be wrong to say that the period of the 90s was indeed gold. Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s super hit on-screen collaboration for Hero No. 1 lives in our hearts rent-free. The story revolves around a millionaire’s son who takes up the role of a servant to impress the family of his girlfriend. A pure masala comedy can never make one get bored.

5. Raja Hindustani (1996)

Running Time: 2 hours 57 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.0/10

Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance

Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, Johny Lever, Mohnish Behl, Archana Puran Singh

Director: Dharmesh Darshan

Writer: Robin Bhatt, Dharmesh Darshan and Javed Siddiqui

Year of release: 1996

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Jiocinema

It would be safe to say that Karisma Kapoor and Aamir Khan’s Raja Hindustani was way ahead of their time. A bold decision to include a kissing scene in the film though became a topic of controversy. However, years later, we can say that not only do the antics of Johny Lever successfully tickle one’s funny bones, but also the crackling chemistry between the leads is so convincing to make it worth the watch amongst other old Bollywood movies.

6. Karan Arjun (1995)

Running Time: 2 hours 55 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy

Movie Star Cast: Rakhee Gulzar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amrish Puri, Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, Ranjeet Bedi, Johny Lever, Feroz Khan, Ashok Saraf, Aashif Sheikh

Director: Rakesh Roshan

Writer: Sachin Bhowmick, Ravi Kapoor and Anwar Khan

Year of release: 1995

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee 5

The list of best old movies will be incomplete without the mention of Karan Arjun. The film is one of its own kind for so many reasons. Firstly, two superstars sharing screen space together in a full-fledged movie, and what a storyline! Rakhee’s immortal dialogue ‘mere Karan Arjun aayenge’ is one iconic dialogue, and her portrayal of her spirited mother couldn’t be any better.



7. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge (1995)

Running Time: 3 hours 1 minute

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher, Parmeet Sethi, Mandira Bedi, Satish Shah, Himani Shivpuri

Director: Aditya Chopra

Writer: Aditya Chopra and Javed Siddiqui

Year of release: 1995

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video

Speaking of romantic movies in Bollywood, the list can’t be completed without mentioning Raj and Simran’s love story. The directorial debut of Aditya Chopra is surely aging like a fine wine. The essence of patriotism and true love makes this film an evergreen one, complemented by the melodious musical album.



8. Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

Running Time: 2 hours 40 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Romance

Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Shakti Kapoor

Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

Writer: Rajkumar Santoshi and Dilip Shukla

Year of release: 1994

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video

With the evergreen laughter riot, Andaz Apna Apna is another remarkable movie from the 90s. Over the years, with its huge fandom, the film has managed to attain a cult status for itself. The classic comedy revolves around Amar and Prem falling in love with Raveena and Karisma. With Shakti Kapoor’s iconic roles of Crime Master Gogo and Teja, the entertainment quotient gets so high that this one is definitely worth watching.

9. Hum Aapke Hain Koun…! (1994)

Running Time: 3 hours 26 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical

Movie Star Cast: Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, Mohnish Behl, Renuka Shahane, Alok Nath, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo, Bindu Desai, Satish Shah, Himani Shivpuri, Dilip Joshi

Director: Sooraj R. Barjatya

Writer: Sooraj R. Barjatya

Year of release: 1994

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV, Netflix

Every '90s kid can vouch for watching this amazingly entertaining movie. From Salman Khan’s soft era to family drama, Hum Aapke Hain Koun offers a package of beautiful songs. A perfect family drama with its iconic love story between Prem and Nisha, their furry pet Tuffy playing a cupid, the film never gets old. Hands down, they don’t make such movies anymore because such innocence perhaps is not prevalent these days.

10. Baazigar (1993)

Running Time: 2 hours 55 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Movie Genre: Crime, Drama, Musical

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Dalip Tahil, Rakhee Gulzar, Shilpa Shetty, Siddharth, Johny Lever, Anant Mahadevan, Dinesh Hingoo

Director: Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla and Mastan Alibhai Burmawalla

Writer: Robin Bhatt, Akash Khurana and Javed Siddiqui

Year of release: 1993

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video and YouTube

This is one of those fantastic films of Shah Rukh Khan which are a testament to his amazing craft and versatility. In Baazigar, the actor has a gray character, and he is much more than what it appears to be. As one watches the movie and approaches the climax, it makes you empathize with his character. In addition to this, the chemistry of SRK with Kajol and Shilpa Shetty is good enough to be enjoyed.

Well, this was our list! Which one is your favorite movie amongst these, don’t forget to share with us in the comments section.

