10 best Bollywood emotional movies: From Satyaprem Ki Katha, Rockstar, Aashiqui 2 to Kal Ho Naa Ho

While we all watch movies for entertainment, several movies remain close to our hearts. The emotional storyline of the film manages to touch everyone’s heart so much that over time, they’re nothing but a cathartic emotion. In a plethora of choices, here we’ve curated a list of emotional Hindi movies that never cease to touch our hearts.

10 sad Bollywood movies of all time that struck the emotional chords of every individual



1. Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023)

Running Time: 2 hours 26 minutes

2 hours 26 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Movie Genre: Romantic, comedy, drama, musical

Romantic, comedy, drama, musical Movie Star Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randeria, Rajpal Yadav

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randeria, Rajpal Yadav Director: Sameer Vidwans

Sameer Vidwans Writer: Karan Shrikant Sharma

Karan Shrikant Sharma Year of release: 2023

2023 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Kartika Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s new age love story in Satyaprem Ki Katha is not only romantic but a beautiful emotional ride. Not to give any spoilers, the film talks about an important, relevant topic that connects with today’s generation. The beautiful chemistry between the leads to melodious tracks in the film, this one definitely qualifies to be one of the best emotional Bollywood movies of the year.

2. Sanam Teri Kasam (2016)

Running Time: 2 hours 34 minutes

2 hours 34 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Movie Genre: Musical, Drama romance

Musical, Drama romance Movie Star Cast: Harshvardhan Rane, Mawra Hocane, Vijay Raaz, Murli Sharma, Anurag Sinha, Sudesh Berry, Rushad Rana

Harshvardhan Rane, Mawra Hocane, Vijay Raaz, Murli Sharma, Anurag Sinha, Sudesh Berry, Rushad Rana Director: Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru

Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru Writer: Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru

Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru Year of release: 2016

2016 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV and JioCinema

This was the only film in which Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane has worked till now. However, Sanam Teri Kasam attracted an unwavering love from the audience—one of the most romantic yet sad love stories of Bollywood which one can never get bored of. The innocence in both the lead characters and the storyline never ceases to touch the heart. In addition to this, the heart-wrenching climax resonates with everyone, making it one of the most-loved films of Bollywood.

3. Raanjhanaa (2013)

Running Time: 2 hours 20 minutes

2 hours 20 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Movie Genre: Romantic, music, drama

Movie Star Cast: Dhanush, Sonam Kapoor, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Swara Bhasker, Abhay Deol, Kumud Mishra, Sujata Kumar

Dhanush, Sonam Kapoor, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Swara Bhasker, Abhay Deol, Kumud Mishra, Sujata Kumar Director: Aanand L. Rai

Aanand L. Rai Writer: John Mahendran and Himanshu Sharma

John Mahendran and Himanshu Sharma Year of release: 2013

2013 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV and JioCinema

Raanjhanaa is a complex love story between Zoya and Kundan that blossoms in an innocent childhood but takes an ugly turn as the two grow up. Zoya falls in love with somebody else in her college, leaving Kundan triggered. What follows is absolutely unexpected. From stellar performances by the actors to beautiful music is what makes it worth watching.



4. Aashiqui 2 (2013)



Running Time: 2 hours 12 minutes

2 hours 12 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

7.0/10 Movie Genre: Romantic musical drama

Romantic musical drama Movie Star Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor, Shaad Randhawa, Salil Acharya

Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor, Shaad Randhawa, Salil Acharya Director: Mohit Suri

Mohit Suri Writer: Shagufta Rafique

Shagufta Rafique Year of release: 2013

2013 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Google Play Movies & TV and YouTube

Aashiqui 2 is surely one of those rare films that succeeded in living up to the audience’s expectations as a sequel. The romantic musical saga between Aarohi Keshav Shrike and Rahul Jaykar essayed by Shraddha and Aditya still lives in the fans’ hearts. From the crackling chemistry of the leads to soulful romantic tracks, the film surely gave us one of the best on-screen pairs.



5. Rockstar (2011)

Running Time: 2 hours 39 minutes

2 hours 39 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Movie Genre: Drama, Music, Romance

Drama, Music, Romance Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri, Shammi Kapoor, Kumud Mishra, Piyush Mishra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjana Sanghi, Jaideep Ahlawat

Ranbir Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri, Shammi Kapoor, Kumud Mishra, Piyush Mishra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjana Sanghi, Jaideep Ahlawat Director: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali Writer: Imtiaz Ali and Muazzam Beg

Imtiaz Ali and Muazzam Beg Year of release: 2011

2011 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV and JioCinema

It’s been more than a decade, but the greatness of this film continues to rule millions of hearts. Rightly touted as one of the best emotional movies, Imtiaz Ali-directed Rockstar has rightly achieved the status. With one of the exceptional performances by Ranbir Kapoor, the artistic climax of the film makes it so sad yet heart-touching that you can’t stop loving it over and over. The film was surely way ahead of its time.



6. We Are Family (2010)

Running Time: 1 hour 55 minutes

1 hour 55 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.6/10

5.6/10 Movie Genre: Family comedy drama

Family comedy drama Movie Star Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, Arjun Rampal, Amrita Prakash

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, Arjun Rampal, Amrita Prakash Director: Malhotra P. Siddharth

Malhotra P. Siddharth Writer: Venita Coelho, Niranjan Iyengar and Gigi Levangie

Venita Coelho, Niranjan Iyengar and Gigi Levangie Year of release: 2010

2010 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV

The 2010 release We Are Family is a beautiful blend of entertainment and a roller coaster ride of emotions. The film revolves around Maya who, despite being divorced from her husband Aman ensures that her kids live as one happy family. Things take an unexpected turn as Aman’s girlfriend, Shreya, joins the family.



7. Veer Zaara (2004)

Running Time: 3 hours 12 minutes

3 hours 12 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Movie Genre: Musical, Romantic-Drama

Musical, Romantic-Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji, Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee

Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji, Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee Director: Yash Chopra

Yash Chopra Writer: Aditya Chopra

Aditya Chopra Year of release: 2004

2004 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video

If you’re looking for a quintessential Yash Raj romantic film, then definitely this is the one! A heart-touching cross-border love story between Veer and Zaara is as pure as it could be. The story of a Muslim girl hailing from Lahore and a Hindu Indian pilot, Veer Pratap Singh, played by Preity Zinta and SRK respectively, is all about love, dignity, sacrifice, and selflessness.

Not to forget, Rani's role as Sayema Siddiqui. It is equally important as it strengthens the storyline and makes it qualify as one of the



8. Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Running Time: 3 hours 6 minutes

3 hours 6 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical

Comedy, Drama, Musical Movie Star Cast: Preity G Zinta, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Reema Lagoo, Delnaaz Irani, Rani Mukerji, Sonali Bendre, Satish Shah, Rajpal Yadav

Preity G Zinta, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Reema Lagoo, Delnaaz Irani, Rani Mukerji, Sonali Bendre, Satish Shah, Rajpal Yadav Director: Nikkhil Advani

Nikkhil Advani Writer: Niranjan Iyengar and Karan Johar

Niranjan Iyengar and Karan Johar Year of release: 2003

2003 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV, Netflix

Are you even a Bollywood buff, if you’ve not watched this film? Well, if you have hands down, the climax of the film must have brought your tissue papers out. A movie that beautifully sends out the message of living life to the fullest, and makes you laugh, smile, and teary-eyed at the same time. Not just the storyline, but the music of this relationship drama also remains ever so classic.



9. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

Running Time: 3 hours 30 minutes

3 hours 30 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Family musical drama, romantic

Family musical drama, romantic Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Farida Jalal, Jibraan Khan, Rani Mukerji, Alok Nath, Johny Lever, Himani Shivpuri

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Farida Jalal, Jibraan Khan, Rani Mukerji, Alok Nath, Johny Lever, Himani Shivpuri Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Writer: Karan Johar and Sheena Parikh

Karan Johar and Sheena Parikh Year of release: 2001

2001 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV, Netflix

Even so many years after its release, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham continues to live in our hearts rent-free. One of Karan Johar’s iconic directorials, the film beautifully celebrates love and relationships. With an essence of patriotism, this one has also given iconic dialogues like, “Keh diya na…bas keh diya” to the unforgettable Pooh!

10. Anand (1971)

Running Time: 2 hours 2 minutes

2 hours 2 minutes IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Movie Genre: Musical, Drama

Musical, Drama Movie Star Cast: Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Sumita Sanyal, Ramesh Deo, Seema Deo, Asit Kumar Sen, Lalita Pawar, Dara Singh Randhawa, Johnny Walker

Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Sumita Sanyal, Ramesh Deo, Seema Deo, Asit Kumar Sen, Lalita Pawar, Dara Singh Randhawa, Johnny Walker Director: Hrishikesh Mukherjee

Hrishikesh Mukherjee Writer: Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Gulzar, D.N. Mukherjee

Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Gulzar, D.N. Mukherjee Year of release: 1971

1971 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and MX Player

As they rightly say, old is gold, and Anand is totally one. From its iconic dialogues like, “Baabumoshai, Zindagi badi honi chahiye lambi nahin” to evergreen songs, this one is surely Rajesh Khanna’s one of the best emotional Bollywood films. The film is about a man suffering from a deadly disease, having known that his positive attitude and enjoying life to the fullest is what breaks your heart and encourages you at the same time.

Hands down, the list can surely go on and on. There can be several movies that couldn’t make it to our list this time, but don’t forget to share your favorite movie with us in the comments section.

