Neena Gupta Interview: I am getting good work, and not playing small, supportive roles

Neena Gupta is one of the most talented actresses in India who is all set for the release of her upcoming Malayalam web series, 1000 Babies. The show will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on October 18 and is directed by Two Countries fame Najeem Koya. During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Neena Gupta opened up about her role in the series, the joys of portraying diverse characters, her National Award win and more.

Q. 1000 Babies is your first series in Malayalam. How did you prepare for this transition, and what was the experience like?

A. I have done two Malayalam movies before this, and I have also done one Odia film. So, I am used to doing regional work, and I manage somehow with the dialect. This is because I have done my MPhil in Sanskrit, so learning different languages comes quite easily to me. It was like preparing for any other Hindi film character, and the experience was great, as I got to work with very professional people. The whole journey was very interesting and beautiful. The production value and the subject were amazing, something very unique.

Q. Can you describe your character in the series as it looked quite tense in the trailer?

A. I can't tell more because it's a thriller. I can’t reveal too much, but I play a woman who's a little, well, not mentally stable. So, something more than that.

Q. How was your experience working with director Najeem Koya?

A. It was very nice because his whole concept and the way the sets were designed were amazing. He had designed the set, and the way he used to explain the scene to me was very interesting. I never felt like I hadn’t met him before. He was very genuine and very nice.

Q. Were there any particular scenes that were especially challenging or emotionally taxing to film? How did you approach them?

A. If you see the series, every scene was very difficult for me, both emotionally and physically. If you see the posters, you'll see my look, and it was hot. I had to wear a sweater and long hair, which made it challenging. It was tough both physically and emotionally because I was playing a very Khatarnak (terrifying) role.

Q. How do you think playing such a complex character will impact your career moving forward? Are there more roles like this that you would like to pursue?

A. I would like to do different kinds of roles every time. I don't want to do the same role. This is a totally different role from whatever I have done. Like I have a very interesting role in Metro In Dino, which is going to come soon. I have a very nice film which I've done called Baa, where I'm playing a Gujarati baa, and that film is with a dog. So, I would like to do a variety of roles.

Q. You recently won a National Award for your movie Uunchai. What does this win mean to you personally and professionally?

A. This award is special for two reasons. One is that it is a National Award. National means India ke sabhi regions ki filmein, bhashayein aur pranto ki filmo mese aap chune jate hai (You are chosen from the films and languages of all regions and states of India). It's not just from Hindi cinema. It's a very special award for me because of Sooraj Barjatya. I have been wanting to work with him for the past 35 years, and it just happened, and getting an award with and for his film was a very important thing for me.

Q. You've earlier mentioned facing challenges in getting work despite your talent and previous accolades. How do you feel about the industry's recognition of your work now?

A. I'm very happy that finally they have recognized me. I will say, thank god that finally I am getting work, good work, and not playing small, supportive roles here and there. I have done some very good work on TV. People have forgotten now, have done 150 TV series. I made my own TV show for which I won many awards.

Woh kya hai na tav TV ko nichi nazar se dekhte the, like films are first and TV is second (they used to look down on TV, like films were considered first and TV was second). They would say 'arey yeh toh TV actor hai (she's just a TV actor).' However, things have changed now, OTT is here. Now, everyone has forgotten about TV.

Q. Are there any other projects you're currently working on or considering after 1000 Babies?

A. I will start shooting for Panchayat Season 4 and also have an international film to shoot in Canada. If God wants, I'll keep getting such great opportunities in the future.

Q. Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep welcomed their first child, a baby girl. How does it feel to step into the role of a grandmother, and what emotions did you experience when you first held your granddaughter?

A. In the beginning, there are no emotions, just concerns and worries. I am in that phase where I worry if Masaba is doing fine or not, if she has postpartum or not, if the baby is getting fed properly or not. It is all about adjustments and helping Masaba with her new routine, that's all.

