Not Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone, Juhi Chawla becomes India's richest actress with net worth of Rs 4600 crore; REPORT

Juhi Chawla, best known for movies like Yes Boss, Bol Radha Bol, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, and Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, is one of the most successful actresses of the 90s. She was last seen in Friday Night Plan in 2023 and boasts a net worth of Rs 4600 crore. Not Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, or Deepika Padukone, but Juhi has become India's richest actress.

If the latest Times of India report is to be believed, Juhi Chawla has emerged as the richest actress in our nation. Quoting Hurun Rich List of 2024, the portal suggests that Juhi has surpassed the earnings of Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Deepika Padukone.

With a net worth of Rs 4600 crore, the Yes Boss actress is right behind her close friend, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, on the list. SRK has a net worth of Rs 7,300 crore. As per the list, Hrithik Roshan is the third richest celebrity from Bollywood. Hrithik has a net worth of Rs 2000 crore.

This is to note that Juhi, SRK, and Hrithik made their respective debuts on the list this year.

Reportedly, Juhi Chawla's earnings mainly come from a significant role in SRK's Red Chillies Group, a production company co-founded by the actress. Juhi also co-owns Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League with Shah Rukh.

Juhi's wealth also comes from her real estate portfolio and other investments with her millionaire husband, Jay Mehta, the portal reported.

After Juhi Chawla, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Deepika Padukone are some of the richest Bollywood actresses from India this year. While Aishwarya is in second position, having a net worth of approximately Rs 850 crore, Priyanka boasts Rs 650 crore, which she earns from her brands, film productions, and projects in Hollywood.

Reportedly, Alia is in the fourth spot with a net worth of approximately Rs 550 crore, and Deepika rounds off the top five, having around Rs 400 to Rs 500 crore.

Juhi Chawla won the Miss India beauty pageant in 1984 and made her Hindi film debut with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak in 1988.

