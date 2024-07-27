PIC: Shahid Kapoor flaunts his muscular body as he drops a beach selfie with wifey Mira Rajput

After enjoying the commercial success of his film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor took some time off from work to enjoy a beach vacation with his family.

A while ago, he gave a glimpse of the fun he is having with his wife, Mira Rajput. Check it out!

Shahid Kapoor drops beach selfie with Mira Rajput from vacation

Mira Rajput has been dropping several glimpses of her London vacation. Actor Shahid Kapoor has also joined her on their summer holiday. Giving a peek into their fun time, he took to social media to share a bomb selfie with his wife.

In the image, he can be seen flaunting his muscular body and toned shoulders. The photo also features Mira in a multicolored bikini. With the blue ocean in the background and the sun hitting the right spots, the stars enjoyed their beach day.

Take a look:

Hours ago, the Bloody Daddy actor also dropped multiple selfies of himself, making his fans go weak on their knees. For the pictures, he ditched his shirt and went bare body. Soaking in the sun, the tanned selfies made the internet go berserk.

Take a look:

Shahid Kapoor re-recorded his entire interview during Ishq Vishk

Shahid Kapoor started his career as a background dancer in movies like Taal and Dil To Pagal Hai before finally getting his first movie as a lead actor in Ishq Vishk. While talking to Shaardulogy, journalist Rajeev Masand revealed that during one of his early days, Kapoor re-recorded his entire interview because he didn’t like how he sounded in them.

The veteran journalist recalled interviewing the actor at the time of his debut release, Ishq Vishk. Soon after they filmed the interview, Kapoor requested to watch it once before it finally went live. He sat and watched it and then gave his view that he didn't like the way he was sounding. “And we did it all over again,” recalled Rajeev.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid is busy with his upcoming action-thriller film Deva. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, it also features Pooja Hegde.

