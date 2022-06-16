Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Sunny Leone, Manushi Chhillar & Vaani Kapoor look glam in glistening outfits

As Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards have started, the celebrities from different fields are making their grand entries at the star-studded night. Speaking of which, just a while ago, celebs like Sunny Leone, Daniel weber, Manushi Chhillar, Vaani Kapoor, Abimanyu Dassani, Tisca Chopra and Poonam Dhillon arrived at the venue and posed for the paparazzi in style. Needless to mention, the stars have taken their fashion game a notch higher for the event.

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone arrived with her husband Daniel Weber and aced the award function as they walked on the red carpet. While Sunny looked super gorgeous in blue gown, Daniel opted for a grey shimmery blazer teamed up with black pant-shirt.

Meanwhile, former Miss World Manushi Chhillar arrived at the award function in style as she opted for a shimmery white Pant suit. While, veteran actress Poonam Dhillon wore a multicoloured Kaftaan for the starry night. Abhimanyu Dassani looked dapper in a black suit.

On the other hand, Tisca Chopra was all smiles as she posed for the paparazzi in a white top paired with a glittery skirt. Director Mukesh Chhabra opted for a desi look as he was seen wearing a kurta Pyjama. Meanwhile, Ahmed Khan arrived at the venue with wife.

Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards are taking place in Mumbai’s JW Marriott. The prestigious awards ceremony will be a starry affair to celebrate the style and fashion of celebs from all fields - entertainment, sports, fashion designing, food, etc. To note, the jury of Pinkvilla Style Icons awards includes names like Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, Karisma Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, Eka Lakhani, Vikram Phadnis, Ali Abbas Zafar. The jury picked the nominations for each category except the reader’s choice male and female.