Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra look electrifying, set the red carpet blazing

Since declaring their love for one other, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have become one of the most famous pairs on social media. Even after their gig in Bigg Boss' last season, the pair have kept a strong relationship. They are frequently spotted in the city as they paint it red with their love. The couple has been very vocal about their relationship and their transparency is one of the many things that their fans adore about them.

The glamorous couple graced Pinkvilla's first ever award show, Pinkvilla Style Icons held in Mumbai. The pair looked stunning as they made their way in. Tejasswi looked breathtaking in her chic glittering red dress. Karan Kundrra looked absolutely dapper in his black tuxedo. The power couple graced the photographers with their couple photos where their sizzling chemistry was visible and palpable.

Have a look at Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's photos from Pinkvilla's Style Icons Awards:

The award show celebrates the style and fashion inclination of celebs from all fields and not just entertainment but also sports, fashion designing, food, business world and more. The jury includes reputed names like Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, Karisma Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, Eka Lakhani, Vikram Phadnis, Ali Abbas Zafar. They picked nominations for each and every category except the readers choice male and female.

