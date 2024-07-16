Priyanka Chopra joins the 'Bhindi Squad' as she expresses her love for veggies like a true desi

Priyanka Chopra recently visited India with her husband Nick Jonas as they attended the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The actress bid goodbye to Mumbai a little later after Nick's departure.

A while ago, the actress took to her social media account and shared a post to express her love for Okra aka Bhindi.

Priyanka Chopra's love for Bhindi is every desi ever

On July 16, a while ago, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram Stories and re-shared a reel. In the clip, we can see a little boy expressing his love for Bhindi. The cute boy is saying that he can eat anything with this vegetable and adds that he loves the taste of it.

Re-sharing the reel, Priyanka wrote, "Same. #bhindisquad" and added a mouth-watering emoji.

Priyanka Chopra drops relatable mommy post featuring daughter Malti Marie

On June 9, taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra re-shared a fun reel. In the video, we can see some men expressing shock as the caption reads, "When the baby puts himself back to sleep in the middle of the night."

Reacting to the video, PeeCee who is a mother to her little daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, wrote, "A win is a win."

Priyanka Chopra enjoys family time with Malti Marie, and Nick Jonas

On July 7, Dhruv Chopra took to his Instagram account and shared a series of pictures from Australia. In the snaps, we can see the actress having a fun family time with her daughter Malti Marie, husband Nick Jonas, mother Madhu Chopra, and other family members.

Sharing the pictures, he penned, "Thanks, Mimi (@priyankachopra ), Nick (@nickjonas ), Chachi (@drmadhuakhourichopra ), and widdle Malti (@maltimarie ) for such a fun, relaxed, chill, happy weekend. Some great memories made!"

Meanwhile, on July 14, 2024, Chopra shared a picture in which she was seen having a heartwarming moment with her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. She held Malti in her arms while the munchkin had a toy in one hand.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “After 42+ hours of travel around the world in a couple of days, this is all I needed,” along with a red heart emoji and folded hands emoji.

