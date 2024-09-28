Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima wishes her ‘not so chotu bro’ on his birthday by dropping their unseen glimpses; Don't miss

Ranbir Kapoor is an actor who lives by his parents' legacy and definitely makes them proud by excelling in the industry with every project. He was born to Neetu Kapoor and the late Rishi Kapoor on September 28. On his 42nd birthday, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram stories and dropped a heartwarming video of all the lovely memories she has made with the birthday boy and the entire family.

The jewelry designer and popular Bollywood wife took to her social media and made Ranbir Kapoor’s fans jump in joy. The video Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted is a goldmine of the wonderful and happy memories of the Kapoor family. From their childhood picture to photos with their dad Rishi Kapoor to the birthday boy’s wedding, it has it all. The clip also features their mother Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir’s wife, Jigra actress Alia Bhatt, Riddhima’s husband Bharat Sahni, and their daughter Samara, and some other members of the Kapoor clan.

Expressing her love for her brother, Riddhima penned, “Happy bday to my not so chottu bro. love you soooooo much” with multiple red heart emojis.

Take a look:

Ranbir’s birthday is a huge occasion for all his B-town friends and family members. Hence, on the evening of September 27, several of them were seen visiting the Animal star at his newly built Mumbai residence. In a video on Instagram, Ranbir Kapoor's mom, Jugg Jug actress Neetu Kapoor was seen entering his residence in her swanky car. She was overjoyed and excited to celebrate her son’s birthday at his new house.

Soon after RK’s pal and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani co-star Aditya Roy Kapur was also spotted exiting his vehicle and walking to the birthday boy’s residence to enjoy the pre-birthday celebration. He was joined by Nita and Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani arriving in a luxurious red car. Ranbir also arrived at his home to enjoy his birthday bash.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir is currently busy filming for his upcoming movie, Ramayana. The Nitesh Tiwari movie also stars Sai Pallavi, Lara Dutta, and others.

