Ranbir Kapoor's Birthday: Mom Neetu Kapoor arrives at his new house for celebrations; close friends Aditya Roy Kapur and Akash Ambani join

Ranbir Kapoor is hosting his birthday party tonight (September 27) where family members and close friends are invited. The actor will be celebrating the occasion in his newly renovated house, Krishna Raj Bungalow, in Mumbai. Ahead of Ranbir's birthday celebration, his mom Neetu Kapoor arrived at his new residence for celebrations. His close friends Aditya Roy Kapur and Akash Ambani also joined the occasion.

In a video on Instagram, Ranbir Kapoor's mom, Neetu Kapoor can be seen sitting in her car. Senior Kapoor is smiling as she can't wait to celebrate his birthday in the new house. The actress wore a black floral printed outfit for the occasion.

Watch the clip here:

Ranbir's close friends, Akash Ambani and Aditya Roy Kapur, were also spotted on the road as they were on their way to his apartment for the midnight celebration. Akash was seen arriving in a luxurious red car.

Meanwhile, in a video on Instagram, Aditya can be seen resting in his car amid the rain in the city. Aditya wore a black outfit for the occasion. The Aashiqui 2 actor also sported a heavy beard and needless to say, he looks dashing.

Aditya Roy Kapur smiled and waved at the paparazzi. For the unversed, Ranbir and Aditya collaborated in Ayan Mukerji's 2013 film, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Watch the video here:

Don't miss Ranbir Kapoor entering his new house on his birthday eve. Here's the video:

Ranbir Kapoor has been staying at Vastu apartments with his wife, actress Alia Bhatt, and daughter Raha these days. The couple shifted to Vastu after their marriage two years ago.

Meanwhile, they frequently visited the under-constructed building, Krishna Raj Bungalow, for three years. Reportedly, it has been converted into an 8-storey high-rise building and is ready for the Kapoor family to move in.

Born to the late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and actress Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor is their second child after daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Ranbir married Alia on April 14, 2022. Their daughter Raha was born in November the same year.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal in 2023. He is now prepping for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

