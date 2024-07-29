Salman Khan’s film sets are like a ‘resort’; Jai Ho co-star Daisy Shah gives peek into arrangements including tents, 3 tables of food and more

Daisy Shah stepped into Bollywood with Salman Khan’s 2014 film Jai Ho. Ever since then, she has appeared in movies like Hate Story 3 and Race 3 among others. On various occasions, we’ve seen several co-stars of the Sikandar actor speaking highly of their experience of working with him. Now, most recently, Daisy revealed how Salman Khan’s film set is a food lover’s paradise.

Daisy Shah talks about Salman Khan's film sets

In a recent conversation with Mid-Day, Daisy Shah, who last collaborated with Salman Khan for Race 3 stated that the actor’s film sets used to look like a "resort." She further detailed, “It’s his vanity van, he has a huge tent, there are three tables with 10–15 chairs around them, and there’s another table where the food is laid out. It’s like a buffet system. I remember snacking on flatbreads, and vada pavs, and sometimes there would be live pani puri and dosa counters.”

When Daisy Shah talked about Salman Khan's nature and revealed his help while she was stuck in the US

During a conversation with Mirchi Plus earlier this year, Daisy spoke about the Sikandar actor’s guidance that paved her path into the film industry. Talking about the superstar’s demeanor, she revealed that the actor is "sweet" and "not at all strict." The actress referred to him as being "helpful" with whom, if one is working, they can go and talk about everything.

Salman is much known for maintaining a warm bond of friendship within the industry. Daisy further recounted how the Tiger 3 actor helped him out once while she was stuck in the US. She recalled calling the star and how he helped her out of there.

She said, "He called his friend to help me and his friend called me. He got me out of the situation. If you call him with any problem, if it is in his power, he will make sure that you are out of it.”

Daisy Shah and Salman Khan's work front

On the work front, Daisy Shah is reported to be busy shooting for her next untitled web series. According to HT, she will be seen playing the role of a typical housewife in the show.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be next seen in AR Murugadoss’ action-entertainer Sikandar, backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Babbar, and Sathyaraj in the key roles. It is poised to hit the theaters next year on Eid 2025.

