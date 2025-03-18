Shashi Kapoor 87th Birth Anniversary: 5 lesser-known facts you may not know about the legendary actor

On March 18, 2025, we remember and celebrate the birth anniversary of the legendary Shashi Kapoor, an actor whose charm, talent, and cinematic legacy continue to inspire generations. Kapoor is known for his impeccable performances in classics like Deewar, Kabhi Kabhie, and Satyam Shivam Sundaram.

A member of the illustrious Kapoor family, he also contributed significantly to the theater and international cinema. Beyond acting, his work as a producer and theater enthusiast helped shape Indian storytelling. On this special day, we are honoring his remarkable journey and discovering some lesser-known facts about him.

1. Shashi Kapoor's real name was Balbir Raj Kapoor but he changed it to Shashi

Shashi Kapoor was born as Balbir Raj Kapoor. He later adopted the name Shashi, which became his professional and widely recognized identity. The name "Shashi" means moon in Sanskrit.

2. Shashi Kapoor worked in 12 English films as well

Kapoor was one of the few Bollywood actors who successfully ventured into international cinema, working in 12 English-language films. He collaborated extensively with Merchant-Ivory Productions, starring in acclaimed films like The Householder, Shakespeare Wallah, Bombay Talkie, Heat and Dust.

3. Shashi Kapoor was part of the film Sangram where he acted as a child artist

One of his early appearances was in the 1950 film Sangram. He played the younger version of Ashok Kumar’s character in the movie. Before becoming a leading Bollywood star, he also appeared as a child actor in films like Aag (1948) and Awara (1951).

4. Shashi Kapoor had his own production house known as Film Valas

Kapoor established his own production house called Film Valas in the late 1970s. Through this banner, he produced several critically acclaimed films, focusing on meaningful and offbeat cinema rather than commercial Bollywood masala films. Some of the notable films produced under Film Valas include Junoon, Kalyug, Vijeta, 36 Chowringhee Lane, and Utsav.

5. Shashi Kapoor and his wife Jennifer established Prithvi Theatre on November 5, 1978 in Mumbai

Shashi Kapoor and his wife Jennifer Kendal established Prithvi Theatre on November 5, 1978, in Mumbai as a tribute to his father, Prithviraj Kapoor, who was a pioneer of Indian theater.