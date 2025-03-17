When Rakul Preet Singh was relieved she did not have to call Jackky Bhagnani 15 times a day: ‘We are complete as…’

Bollywood celebrities Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married in a breathtaking beachside wedding in Goa. Having been in a relationship since 2021, the couple officially exchanged vows on February 21, 2024, surrounded by their closest friends and family. As one of the most adored pairs in the industry, Rakul previously opened up about her life post-marriage, mentioning "We are complete as individuals, together we are just happier. If you really follow this… I don’t have to call him 15 times a day."

In a conversation with HT City, Rakul Preet Singh was asked if anything had changed between her and Jackky Bhagnani after marriage. She revealed that they had discussed this topic three years ago when they first started dating.

Emphasizing their individual completeness, she explained that their relationship was built on happiness rather than filling any voids. The De De Pyaar De 2 actress added that she doesn’t feel the need to call him multiple times a day out of boredom, as both of them focus on their own lives.

She further highlighted that when they spend time together, they make a conscious effort to leave work behind. According to her, their greatest strength lies in their deep friendship, as there is nothing they cannot share with each other.

The couple began their wedding celebrations with an Anand Karaj ceremony, paying tribute to Rakul’s Sikh heritage. Later in the evening of the festivities, they held the Pheras to honor Jackky’s Sindhi traditions.

The star-studded event saw the presence of several Bollywood celebrities, including Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, as well as Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Following her wedding, Rakul Preet Singh shared the official wedding teaser on her Instagram handle. The video showcased cherished moments from their pre-wedding and wedding celebrations.

It opened with Rakul walking down the aisle to marry the love of her life, followed by a heartfelt hug between the couple before their jaimala ceremony. She also gave fans a glimpse of their Haldi, Mehendi, and Sangeet ceremonies, capturing the joyous festivities.

The couple ever since then have been sharing sweet moments from their happily married after and also shower love on each other often.