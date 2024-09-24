Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha co-star Tanuj Virwani and his wife Tanya Jacob welcome baby girl: ‘Today is the first day of the rest our lives’

A couple of months ago, Rati Agnihotri's son, actor Tanuj Virwani gave his social media family a happy surprise by stating that ‘Baby has entered the chat’. Since then, the Yodha actor along with his wife Tanya Jacob have been giving their fans a glimpse of their daily life as a pregnant couple. But finally, after waiting patiently, the couple is finally blessed with a sweet little princess. Minutes ago, the new parents announced the arrival of their daughter on social media.

In a collaborative Instagram post, Tanuj Virwani and Tanya Jacob made it official that their baby girl has finally arrived. They dropped a cute pink creative that read, “Our baby girl is here. Tanya and Tanuj. 24/09/2024.” In the captions, they also expressed, “Today is the first day of the rest our Lives.”

Check it out:

Soon after they announced the big news, several celebrities and fans took to the comments section to congratulate the new parents. Actor Divyaa Agarwal wrote, “Omg I’m so happy for you all lots of love,” while his Tanuj’s Mushid co-star Kay Kay Menon penned, “Heartiest Congratulations!” TV actress Monalisa also commented, “Woww… congratulations… @tanyajacob1 @tanujvirwani … God bless You 3.” A user expressed his happiness and penned, “Wow it’s a best news. Congratulations @tanujvirwani and @tanyajacob1. Happy happy for you brother.”

Another one stated, “@tanujvirwani CONGRATULATIONS MY MAN.. TO YOU ,TO TANYA AND THE FAMILY..No better feeling in the world than having a daughter ... really really happy for you guys..love you.”

Advertisement

Take a look:

Months ago, the couple dropped a sweet picture, announcing their pregnancy to the world. In the image, the One Night Stand actor can be seen planting a kiss on his wife’s belly while she watched him with love-soaked eyes. They captioned it, “Always believe in God and in the Power of the Universe. Miracles Do Happen. We are Pregnant and cannot wait to welcome our little Bundle of Joy into the World. Boys and Girls, ‘Baby has entered the chat’. Om Sai Ram.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tanuj was last seen in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha’s Yodha along with Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.

ALSO READ: Rati Agnihotri's son Tanuj Virwani jokes he was 'more ready to be father than to be husband' as he confirms first pregnancy with Tanya Jacob