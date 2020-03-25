Sonam Kapoor sends birthday wishes to mom Sunita amid quarantine period hoping to see her soon

Sonam Kapoor has wished mom Sunita Kapoor on her birthday by sharing a special post on social media. She has also expressed her desire to meet her mom soon.

The Coronavirus pandemic has compelled people to resort to self-quarantine and maintain social distancing for quite some time. and her husband Anand Ahuja have returned from London a few days back and are currently in Delhi with the latter's parents. As a result of this, the Veere Di Wedding actress has not been able to meet her parents for a long time. She has also been sharing emotional posts on social media to convey her feelings about the same.

It happens to be Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor's birthday today and the actress has penned down a note for the latter on this special occasion. Here's what she writes, "Happy happy birthday my mama. I miss you so so much. I wish I was there while you cut your cake and I wish I could get your hugs. I love you and I’ll see you soon." The Neerja actress has also shared a throwback picture with her mother in which the two of them can be seen twinning in black outfits. The picture itself is too adorable as it showcases the mother-daughter duo flashing their widest smiles.

Check out Sonam Kapoor's post below:

As of now, the actress is confined in her Delhi home and is obliging with the rules of her self-quarantine period. On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen alongside South actor Dulquer Salmaan in The Zoya Factor. It has been directed by Abhishek Sharma and is co-produced by Pooja Shetty. The actress will be collaborating again with Kareena Kapoor Khan for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding. Apart from that, Sonam will also be seen in the Hindi remake of Blind.

