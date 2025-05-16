Bollywood celebrity homes: Unexpected elements that make their home personalized

‘Home’ has a meaning beyond its brick and mortar structure. It is a place where you unwind, connect with closed ones, and reconnect with yourself. So, naturally, it becomes vital that it feels like your own. Beyond trendy materials, aesthetically pleasing wallpapers, and affluent marbles, Bollywood celebrities, too, strive to infuse personal touches in their homes.

Advertisement

From Sonam Kapoor’s maximalist approach towards home interiors to Mira Kapoor’s minimal aesthetic, this is how Bollywood celebrities personalized their abodes:

1. Madhuri Dixit - MF Hussain paintings

Hailing from the era of dramatic films, Madhuri Dixit’s approach in real life is quite the opposite. She prefers calmness and serenity, and it shows in her house too. Madhuri Dixit and Mr. Nene planned a home that was minimal, soothing, and comprised of sophisticated elements. However, they wanted to add a pop of color to the neutral-palette theme. So, the couple and architect, Apoorva Shroff of Lyth Design, worked alongside MF Hussain and infused his exclusive paintings in their home.

2. Mira Kapoor - Earthy and Sandy tones

Just like her high-end socialite energy, Mira Kapoor keeps her Mumbai home clean and sophisticated. Going for the trendy minimalist theme, Kapoor’s master bedroom features a sandy, dual-toned wallpaper from Phillip Jeffries. This unique wallpaper features a woven texture, bringing a feeling of serenity to the room. Complemented with a light-colored palette like white sofas and a wooden table, Mira and Shahid Kapoor’s home encompasses both– space for entertainment and relaxation.

Advertisement

3. Ananya Panday - Powder pink aesthetic

Ananya Panday dreamt about having her own house someday, and just at the age of 25, she achieved her dream. To make sure that her first home turned out just perfect, she teamed up with Gauri Khan as her interior designer. Panday wanted her space to be an extension of her personality. Thus, starting right from the entrance to her curtain and closet, Ananya imbued powder pink in every nook and corner.

4. Sonam Kapoor - Tanjore and Chinese glass paintings

Whether it be fashion or home interiors, Sonam Kapoor’s approach to art is never basic. Inspired by the opulence and intricacies of havelis and antique stores, Kapoor developed a taste that encompasses heritage. Hence, she embedded her home with Rajasthani jali, Jaipur’s chandelier, and Mughal zardozi cushions. Her living room is maximally decorated with Tanjore and Chinese glass paintings.

5. Alaya F - Cane Chandelier

Advertisement

Being a true Mumbaikar at heart, Alaya F created a home that pushes her to hustle. Alaya F’s Mumbai home encompasses warmth like none other. With a neutral-toned theme and texture, the actress’s home is a work of art. The most stunning element of her home is the cane chandelier, which looks intricate and artistic, and something derived from nature. Other elements of her home, such as woven rugs and ceramics, complement Alaya’s home’s earthy properties.

ALSO READ: Inside Dhvani Bhanushali's design-forward Mumbai home where pastels take center stage