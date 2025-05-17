‘It was bullying’: Sooraj Pancholi blames dad Aditya Pancholi’s ‘enemies’ for framing him in Jiah Khan case

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Actor Sooraj Pancholi fought a long battle after he was framed in the death of actress Jiah Khan. The special CBI court finally ruled that he was not guilty. Now, he opened up on the tough period and blamed his father Aditya Pancholi’s ‘enemies’ for framing him in the case. The actor further shared how he was bullied during this period.

In an interview with Varinder Chawla’s team, Sooraj Pancholi was asked why he chose the difficult route and went for trial in the Jiah Khan case. Calling it a ‘right decision,’ he shared that people said many things against him after he was framed in the case.

The Kesari Veer actor added that newspapers made him a ‘monster’ in people’s eyes and treated him as a terrorist when he was just 20 years old. He shared that when his relationship didn’t go well, all the fingers were pointed towards him. However, they didn’t check the history of the ‘other person’ or didn’t try to find out the reason behind it.

Sooraj claimed that several dirty allegations were put against him that made him feel extremely cornered. He added, “It was bullying, literally bullying. I don't know. It was because there were people who didn't like my father, I guess. Sometimes I think of it. I'm sure everybody has a few enemies; maybe he's made some also. Who was behind it? I don't know.”

The Hero actor further shared that the only option he was left with was to go for trial, which wasn’t easy at all. He had to wait for years, especially because it was a media case. He revealed that he had to visit the court several times every week for 12 years.

Talking more about it, Sooraj opened up about sitting the entire day in the court many times, as sometimes the judge didn't come, lawyers decided not to show up, CBI, and a few times the files weren’t submitted. However, he added that he and his lawyer never missed any court hearings.

Sooraj Pancholi shared that the entire process took much time but still he fought, as he saw it as the ‘cleanest’ way to be free of charges. He added that all the allegations put against him turned out to be fake. Talking about the letter, which was the main reason for him being framed in the Jiah Khan case, the actor shared that even the same piece of evidence wasn’t genuine.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will next be seen in Kesari Veer alongside Suniel Shetty. The film is set to hit the theaters on May 23.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, or depression or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

Are you excited for Sooraj Pancholi's comeback in Kesari Veer? Cast your vote below and let us know! Yes No

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sooraj Pancholi opens up on Jiah Khan case: I was numb, I was kept in the Anda Cell for a month