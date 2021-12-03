Spotify’s latest podcast ‘Gangistan’ unfolds the underworld of Mumbai like never before!

Revolving around the story of famed journalist Aashu Patel, and his investigation and research on Mumbai’s underworld, ‘Gangistan’ is a daunting tale of encounter, gang wars that unveils some really dark facts about the underworld of Mumbai. Narrated through different characters, Gangistan is a podcast written by Aashu Patel, directed by Siddhanta Pinto, and produced by Heer Kant, and the audio show features Pratik Gandhi (as Aashu Patel), Saiyami Kher (as Inspector Shivani), and Dayashankar Pandey (as Pappu Takla). Gangistan is a story that goes beyond the textbook description of Mumbai and intricately narrates the infamous events that had taken place. There are especially 5 interesting reasons that set it apart from others. Find out below!

Based on real events

The story of ‘Gangistan’ is a narrative shift taking place in the 1960s, 1980s and the present. It recalls the terrifying incidents of the entire gang war that started in Bombay that started from the 1960s and continued till the late 90s. The podcast depicts some gruesome and interesting facts and stories about Mumbai’s gangs, their operations and impact on people. In 1976, when three friends Hamid, Azimullah, Shahbaz enjoying Mumbai’s nightlife at the JJ Marg Junction gangraped a girl who was staying at the hotel, things were bound to get horrific. A part of Mirza Kazim’s gang, Hamid Azimullah and Shahbaz were now the sworn enemy of the owner of the hotel Haider Ismail, one of the most-wanted dons of that time. This clash in turn gave rise to one of the ugliest gang wars in Mumbai.

Pratik Gandhi as the lead

‘Scam 1992’ star Harshad Mehta (Pratik Gandhi) is seen in the lead role of Aashu Patel who as the central narrator of the fourth timeline (i.e., in 2021) talks to the audience. Through his audio-interpretation of the Mumbai scenes, it is interesting to visualise all the complexities and intriguing situations.

Engaging plot line

A non-linear plot line that spans through three different timelines, Gangistan is as engaging as a visual crime and thriller show! Giving us all the feel of a live cinema, this podcast has the right amount of drama, a riveting plot, and characters who speak with a powerful tone full of emotions. From the depiction of events by the ghost of Pappu Thakela to the conversation by Aashu Patel, everything will keep you hooked till the end!

Audio effects for realistic feel

A good podcast can make you live the experience or the story that is being depicted. And Gangistan has aced in this field; audio effects in the background, depth of each character’s voice, emotions conveyed through dialogues, all of these make the podcast a gripping narrative packed with multitude of emotions. From the terrifying gunshots sounds during the encounter of the underworld don to the shrieks of common people trying to escape the gang war, all these sound effects vividly paint the horrific picture of a war-torn Mumbai.

Myriad of characters

What happens when a non-nonsense journalist, an encounter specialist, and an underworld gunda come together to describe their horrid yet riveting experiences that shook the entire city of Mumbai? As gripping as it gets, the characters bring life to this suspense and thrilling podcast that delves deeper into the mishaps of the Mumbai gang war and Mumbai crime. Aashu Patel is keen to explore all the hidden facts underlying the gang war of Mumbai, and Pappu is filling him with all the minute details that were unknown to Aashu. Apart from the main characters, we also get to know about the biggest underworld dons like Haider and Hamid, and how their enmity resulted in wars that Mumbai had ever seen.

A must-listen for all fans of thriller, drama and action, Gangistan is a podcast that will leave you awe-inspired and unsettled in the end! Listen now only on Spotify.