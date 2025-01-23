EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Banerjee REACTS to not getting any award for Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree, says ‘Milna chahiye na…’
Abhishek Banerjee, in an interview with Pinkvilla, shared his thoughts on not winning any awards for Stree despite its success. Catch all the details here!
The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-led horror-comedy Stree 2, directed by Amar Kaushik, has created waves in the Hindi film industry with its massive success. Alongside Shraddha and Rajkummar, Abhishek Banerjee’s standout performance also received immense praise. In a recent interview, Abhishek shared his thoughts on not receiving an award for his role in Stree, expressing that he truly deserved one.
During a house tour with Pinkvilla, Abhishek Banerjee showcased his awards collection, calling them significant milestones. He said, “These are some of the important awards I have won in this small little acting career of mine in these 6 years. But god has blessed me with many well-wishers like you all.”
The actor humorously pointed out that none of his awards are for Stree and said, “Stree ke liye mujhe abhi tak koi award nai mila hai. None of them are for Stree. Milna chahiye na award Stree ke liye bhi.”
The Stree franchise stands as a testament to how each actor’s contribution added depth to the narrative, while the franchise’s success elevated their careers. When Amar Kaushik introduced this horror-comedy back in 2018, it became an instant favorite, leaving audiences clamoring for more.
By popular demand, Stree 2, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, graced theaters on August 15, 2024, surpassing all expectations.
Not only did Stree 2 win over critics and fans, but it also became the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year. The gripping storyline, stellar performances, and witty dialogues played pivotal roles in its success, solidifying the film's place as a franchise phenomenon.
Meanwhile, riding high on the success of Stree 2, Abhishek Banerjee has already dived into his next project. He has begun filming for the highly anticipated courtroom drama Section 84, where he shares the screen with none other than Amitabh Bachchan. He will also be seen in Thama with Ayushmann Khurrana.
ALSO READ: Stree 2 actor Abhishek Banerjee recalls Amitabh Bachchan scolded him for doing THIS: ‘I started to wonder...'