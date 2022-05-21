This summer, it’s raining stars LIVE on Roposo and we cant keep calm!

Forget about beating the heat with a glass of summer coolers or fizz drinks! This summer, get ready to beat the heat with a one-of-a-kind LIVE show where it’s raining celebs! From Karan Johar to Kriti Sanon, all the A-listers are going to put their most unfiltered foot forward on Roposo LIVE and we cannot contain our excitement to watch them! Wait, what? You guys don’t know about this yet? Let me give you all the inside tea!

In a never-before-seen avatar, your favorite celebrities will be seen spilling some beans on literally EVERYTHING about their life! Be it their childhood experiences or fashion hacks or the most embarrassing moments, you will find them telling all their secrets and that too LIVE! Yes, you heard that right! The entire show will be unscripted and authentic just so that you can catch them in the most original avatar, interact with them, ask questions, and make things more lively!

Want to see a glimpse of our favorite celebs LIVE so far? Here are a few highlights that we loved and thought you would too! Actress Rakul Preet Singh dropped some truth bombs about her diet and we couldn’t believe that all this time, we didn’t know she has such a simple routine! Apart from that, she indulges in a fun Q&A session where we get to know some more secrets too. Here’s a peek at the video highlights.

And trust me when I say this if you think you can catch the fun on the highlights, let me warn you that more than half the fun will be so missed that you are gonna regret it later!

To get to know your celebs better, there will also be a series of questions and answers where both the celeb and the audience gets to participate. There will also be a fun game round and lastly a quick giveaway session where the winner wins a surprise gift personally signed by the celeb.

When celebs like Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sonam Bajwa, Malaika Arora, Krishna Shroff, and Aadar Malik will be joining us on Roposo LIVE, is it possible to not keep calm about it! We think, not! What about you guys? Aren’t you as excited as us? Ready for a gala time?

Do not forget to catch Bollywood’s celebs LIVE on Roposo only between 3rd - 5th June, during which some of the biggest actors will engage in fun activities and make the most of the Glance LIVE Fest. Mark your calendars now!