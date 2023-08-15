Taali Review: Sushmita Sen's brave and gritty show is high on drama and full of heart

Name: Taali

Director: Rajiv Jadhav

Cast: Sushmita Sen, Krutika Deo

Rating: 4/5

Plot:

The screenplay of Taali runs back and forth. Gauri (Sushmita Sen), a transwoman, shares her life journey to a journalist, hours before the historic Supreme Court judgement of recognising the third sex, where she recalls her battles for identity and survival. Gauri is previously Ganesh. Ganesh (Krutika Deo) in school is asked about what he wants to become when he grows up. His answer of being a mother and bearing a child surprises everyone in his class. Eventually, we come to know that Ganesh likes to dress up like a girl, put on make-up and more. His father accidentally happens to see him dress-up like a girl and dance at a local event. He asks Ganesh to not embarrass him in front of the society. He takes him to a doctor to get him checked. The doctor tries to inquire if he feels any attraction for women around him but he denies. Meanwhile, Ganesh feels represented in the transcommunity and starts hanging out with them. When his father comes to know about the same, Ganesh is left with no option but to leave him and head out. In Mumbai, he comes to know about the atrocities that the community faces and how they are denied even jobs due to their sexual orientation. He goes through a life-threating operation to become Gauri and fights for the rights of the marginalised trans-community.

What Works

Taali is a compelling piece of work and may prove to be an eye-opener for most. The show is dramatic, gritty and full of heart. It takes you through the eventful life journey of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. The screenplay is racy and the story is rousing. The performances are terrific. The casting of many characters from the trans-community gives the show a different high. The controlled length of each episode makes the show an instant binge.

What Doesn't

There's nothing much to complain about the totally binge-worthy show.

Watch the Taali Trailer

Taali Star Performances

Sushmita Sen is outstanding as Gauri. She gives her heart and soul to the character she essays. This might probably be her best performance yet and we are talking about an actor who has given many memorable performances through her celebrated career.

Krutika Deo as Ganesh is amazing and absolutely convincing.

Nandu Yadav as Ganesh's father does a very fine job.

Everyone else in the film does their job with great honesty and diligence.

Taali Show Review: Final Verdict

Taali is a must watch show not just for what it represents but also because it is very gritty and compelling in its own. The story of Shreegauri Sawant needs to be reach out to more and more people. Taali is now streaming on Jio Cinema.

