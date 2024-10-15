THROWBACK: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opened up about her deep love for daughter Aaradhya; 'She's my world'

Of late, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been spotted making several public appearances, walking the ramp at coveted events, and being part of some global events. But do you know what’s common between them all? It’s her travel companion, her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Ever since her child became of traveling age, the mother-daughter duo has been spotted together, never without holding each other’s hands. While we are well aware of their love for each other, the Jodhaa Akbar actress had expressed the same in an old interview.

Nearly seven years ago, when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, the actress sat down for a chat with NDTV. As she spoke about her professional and personal life, the Devdas star opened up about her positive obsession with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

When quizzed about what the global sensation does for fun, she expressed that her answer would sound repetitive and people would be like ‘Oh, we have heard this before’ especially in recent years. But despite that, she said “It’s all Aaradhya for me. So, I’m okay, it’s still a blissful world so at the risk of sounding repetitive to you, she’s my world and I’m blissed out.” When questioned how does she unwinds, the beauty queen told the publication with a bright smile, “Blissed out.” Evidently, it’s all “Aaradhya! Aaradhya! Aaradhya!” for her.

On her daughter’s 12th birthday, Aish took to her Instagram and dropped a selfie with Aaradhya when she was a toddler. Expressing her unwavering ‘infinitely, unconditionally, forever’ love for her little one, the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam fame penned, “LOVE YOU infinitely, unconditionally, forever and beyond my darling Angel Aaradhya. You are the absolute love of my life… I breathe for you… my soul… HAPPY HAPPY HAPPIEST 12th BIRTHDAY. God Bless you always ALLWAYS. Thank you for being YOU… precious love… I love you the mostestestestestestestestestestestestest. You are the bestestestestestestestestestestestest”

Advertisement

Take a look:

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya got married on April 20, 2007, in a private ceremony at the Bachchan residence in Juhu, Mumbai. Then on November 16, 2011, she gave birth to Aaradhya.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya's endearing moment from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Jamnagar pre-wedding goes VIRAL