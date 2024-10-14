Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya's endearing moment from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Jamnagar pre-wedding goes VIRAL

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's marriage has been making headlines for a few months with rumors of trouble brewing. However, a new video clip from Anant Ambani's wedding seems to counter these claims. Recently, Jio Cinema released a documentary teaser on Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, showing Aishwarya and Abhishek sitting together with their daughter Aaradhya between them, enjoying the pre-wedding festivities as a happy family.



The Ambani family hosted a grand wedding celebration for their youngest son, featuring two pre-wedding events—one in Jamnagar and another on a European cruise. The documentary teaser offers a glimpse into the inside celebrations of the Hastakshar ceremony held in Jamnagar, Gujarat, earlier this year.

A tender family moment from the wedding video caught viewers' attention, showcasing the Bachchan family enjoying the festivities together. In the clip, Aaradhya is seen clapping and cheering for a performance while Abhishek leans in to whisper something to her and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who listens attentively. The affectionate interaction reflected their close bond.

Adding to the charm, the family wore color-coordinated outfits. Abhishek Bachchan looked dapper in a sherwani, while Aishwarya and Aaradhya dazzled in pastel green lehengas. The PS-1 actress opted for an elegant look with minimal styling, letting her open tresses frame her face beautifully.

Notably, the rumors of Abhishek and Aishwarya's separation gained momentum after they arrived separately at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in July 2024. However, a video from the celebration showed them seated together with their daughter, Aaradhya, creating confusion among fans about the couple's relationship status.

Adding to the speculation, Aishwarya recently wished her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan on his 82nd birthday through an Instagram post. She shared a touching photo of Aaradhya hugging her grandfather, accompanied by the caption, "Happy Birthday Pa-Dadaji…God Bless always," suggesting that all might be well in the family.

For the uninitiated, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya tied the knot in a private ceremony held as per Hindu rituals on April 20, 2007. They often gave couple goals through their couple appearances and later welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya, on November 16, 2011.

