WATCH: Sonakshi Sinha’s adorable video proves hubby Zaheer Iqbal is 'the greenest flag ever’

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding this month was the talk of the town. The celebrity couple made their fans swoon when they were spotted arriving hand-in-hand to their star-studded wedding reception.

Their social media admiration was each other had convinced netizens about their love for each other. But the actress recently shared a video revealing why she thinks her husband is the biggest green flag ever!

Sonakshi Sinha drops proof that Zaheer Iqbal is ‘the greenest flag ever’

June 23 was the day when Sonakshi Sinha got into matrimony with Zaheer Iqbal through a civil marriage. After signing their legal papers in the presence of their near and dear ones, the couple donned their dancing shoes on and rocked the night of their starry wedding reception in Mumbai.

While the couple is thoroughly enjoying their honeymoon phase right now, the Dabangg actress dropped a peak into their evening out. Sonakshi shared a clip that is sure to make every woman weak on her knees.

The clip opens with her walking barefoot at what seems like a shopping complex. She then shows her husband Zaheer who can be seen holding her high heels like a trophy and walking ahead of her at the public place. Sona was probably tired of walking in those shoes.

Hence, the Notebook actor decided to carry them for her. Isn’t it the sweetest gesture ever? Sharing the video, Sonakshi wrote, “When you marry the greenest flag ever.”

Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress also revealed which image from their wedding is her favorite picture. She reposted an image from the official Instagram account of the photographer duo Sam and Ekta. In the picture, the couple can be seen dressed in their wedding finery.

As the husband recreated the signature Shah Rukh Khan pose as the wife leaned on his shoulder. Sharing the image Sonakshi penned, “My most favorite picture EVER!” Zaheer also reshared Sonakshi's video of him and penned, "I love you baby."

Zaheer and Sonakshi shared the screen in the film Double XL, co-starring Huma Qureshi and Mahat Raghavendra. The couple also collaborated on the peppy track Blockbuster, sung by Ammy Virk and Asees Kaur.

