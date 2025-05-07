When Aamir Khan did grossest thing to ace role, and we bet it won’t surprise you

Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, has built a reputation for going to incredible lengths to bring authenticity to his roles, and his latest revelation only reinforces that image. In a recent interaction, the acclaimed actor shared one of the most extreme and gross things he has ever done for a film: he chose not to bathe for almost 12 straight days. All in the name of realism, Aamir explained that this unusual commitment helped him fully embody a character who was meant to be living on the streets.

In a conversation with ABP News, Aamir Khan addressed a long-standing rumor that he refrained from bathing for 12 days during a film shoot. Confirming the story, the actor admitted that he had done so not just once, but twice.

He explained that during the filming of Raakh, he deliberately avoided bathing to authentically portray a character who lives on the streets after leaving home.

Aamir also recalled a similar experience from his 1998 film Ghulam. He revealed that during an intense action sequence in the climax, his character sustained multiple injuries that progressively worsened.

To maintain visual continuity and avoid appearing too refreshed between scenes, he chose not to bathe for a week. He emphasized that daily bathing would have disrupted the realism he aimed to maintain for the character’s look and feel.

On the professional front, Aamir Khan is gearing up for his next release, Sitaare Zameen Par, where he will be seen sharing the screen with Darsheel Safary and Genelia D’Souza.

The poster also incorporates meaningful visuals such as stars, a racetrack, and a basketball hoop, reinforcing the film’s energetic spirit. The tagline, “Sabka Apna Apna Normal,” suggests a story rooted in individuality and inclusion.

In an earlier interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Khan spoke about his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, describing it as a heartwarming story. He noted that, unlike his emotionally intense film Taare Zameen Par, which left audiences teary-eyed, this new project takes a lighter approach, focusing on humor and aiming to evoke smiles and laughter.

The film is directed by R.S. Prasanna and written by Divy Nidhi Sharma. It is being co-produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions.

