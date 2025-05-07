‘20 ghante kaam karta hai’: Ba***ds of Bollywood director Aryan Khan has left Karan Johar mighty impressed

Karan Johar has been associated with Bollywood for decades. He has launched many actors in the industry who are doing a commendable job. Recently, when he was asked about upcoming talents of the Indian film industry, he was quick to heap praise on Aryan Khan and stated that the Ba***ds of Bollywood director “20 ghante kaam karta hai.” Read on!

Karan Johar recently joined Raj Shamani on his podcast. While talking about the industry and the upcoming stars of Bollywood, the filmmaker heaped praise on Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. Calling the youngster his ‘firstborn’, KJo stated that he believes a lot in Aryan’s directorial talent. Without revealing much about Khan’s upcoming show, Ba***ds of Bollywood, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai maker warned everyone to watch out for the youngster, who is a very private person in real life.

“If there’s a King, there will be a Prince,” stated the Kesari Chapter 2 producer, adding that he is so confident about this fact because he has seen the show. Moreover, Aryan Khan is a very hardworking person. “20 ghante kaam karta hai. Ussey kaam se bada aur koi kaam nhi hai. Ussey jeetna hai. (He works 20 hours. There’s nothing bigger for him than work. He liked to win)” stated Karan.

Sharing more about the upcoming director’s personality, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani helmer stated that Aryan takes losses personally, and he gets even more motivated by successes. Moreover, he is a rare personality type and has an individualistic voice as a director.

Having said that, he is not anything like what one would expect from Shah Rukh Khan’s son. He has his own personality, and he works in silence and doesn’t carry the baggage of his father and his legacy.

Karan concluded his admiration for Aryan by stating that when he was born to Gauri Khan and SRK, his parental instincts kicked in. Hence, today, when he sees him directing, he has an out-of-body experience. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director further stated that he can’t believe Aryan’s talent and what he is doing.

