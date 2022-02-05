Which politician does Mahie Gill’s character in Raktanchal 2 resemble?

As the heat and dust of the march to the polls engulfs multiple states, MX Player brings viewers the highly anticipated MX Original Series Raktanchal 2 which promises iss baar, ranneeti nahi - rajneeti hogi. The trailer for the second season is out and we cannot help but notice some striking details that have caught everyone’s attention at the first glance.

Raktanchal 2 is inspired by true events that changed the dynamics of Uttar Pradesh politics in the early 90s. The 9-episodic political drama is set in a backdrop of revenge, deceit, and power at the behest of its four main protagonists - Ramanand Rai (Ashish Vidyarthi), Vijay Singh (Kranti Prakash Jha), Waseem Khan (Nikitin Dheer), and Saraswati Devi (Mahie Gill).

Watch the trailer here: https://bit.ly/Raktanchal2_Trailer