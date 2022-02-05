Which politician does Mahie Gill’s character in Raktanchal 2 resemble?
As the heat and dust of the march to the polls engulfs multiple states, MX Player brings viewers the highly anticipated MX Original Series Raktanchal 2 which promises iss baar, ranneeti nahi - rajneeti hogi. The trailer for the second season is out and we cannot help but notice some striking details that have caught everyone’s attention at the first glance.
Raktanchal 2 is inspired by true events that changed the dynamics of Uttar Pradesh politics in the early 90s. The 9-episodic political drama is set in a backdrop of revenge, deceit, and power at the behest of its four main protagonists - Ramanand Rai (Ashish Vidyarthi), Vijay Singh (Kranti Prakash Jha), Waseem Khan (Nikitin Dheer), and Saraswati Devi (Mahie Gill).
Watch the trailer here: https://bit.ly/Raktanchal2_Trailer
In her distinct styling and performance, Saraswati Devi is an unforgettable protagonist in the series. Coming to the similarities, we see that the attire sported by this on-screen character is very similar to a well-known female politician in India, clad in shades of browns and pastels.
Mahie Gill who plays the role of Saraswati Devi in Raktanchal 2 said, “Proud, and defiant, Saraswati Devi is an enigma who is taking this male-dominated world by storm. After playing such a powerful character on screen, inspired by real-life instances from the early 90s, I realized what it takes to be a woman in Indian politics.”
Well, we can’t wait to see this high-octane political drama starting 11th February and we’re sure more such striking coincidences are sure to come into play.