Which politician does Mahie Gill’s character in Raktanchal 2 resemble?

by Neenaz Akhtar   |  Published on Feb 05, 2022 12:28 PM IST  |  2.9K
   
As the heat and dust of the march to the polls engulfs multiple states, MX Player brings viewers the highly anticipated MX Original Series Raktanchal 2 which promises iss baar, ranneeti nahi - rajneeti hogi. The trailer for the second season is out and we cannot help but notice some striking details that have caught everyone’s attention at the first glance.  

Raktanchal 2 is inspired by true events that changed the dynamics of Uttar Pradesh politics in the early 90s. The 9-episodic political drama is set in a backdrop of revenge, deceit, and power at the behest of its four main protagonists - Ramanand Rai (Ashish Vidyarthi), Vijay Singh (Kranti Prakash Jha), Waseem Khan (Nikitin Dheer), and Saraswati Devi (Mahie Gill).  

Watch the trailer here: https://bit.ly/Raktanchal2_Trailer

The intriguing trailer gives us a glimpse of four different characters out of which the character of Saraswati Devi has immediately caught our attention that is so well portrayed by Mahie Gill. Saraswati Devi, the sole woman representative of Uttar Pradesh also wants to contest for the position of the CM. Belonging to a community that is regarded as underprivileged in society, Saraswati Devi is a victim of societal stigma as was one of the first women leaders, like  Mayawati, to rise up to power after being a victim of societal bias. 

In her distinct styling and performance, Saraswati Devi is an unforgettable protagonist in the series. Coming to the similarities, we see that the attire sported by this on-screen character is very similar to a well-known female  politician in India, clad in shades of browns and pastels. 

Mahie Gill who plays the role of Saraswati Devi in Raktanchal 2 said, “Proud, and defiant, Saraswati Devi is an enigma who is taking this male-dominated world by storm. After playing such a powerful character on screen, inspired by real-life instances from the early 90s, I realized what it takes to be a woman in Indian politics.” 

Well, we can’t wait to see this high-octane political drama starting 11th February and we’re sure more such striking coincidences are sure to come into play.

