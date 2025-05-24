Who is Diljit Dosanjh’s manager Sonali Singh? Know everything about their decade-long association which ended

Bollywood actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh is making headlines after reports of his long-standing association with his manager, Sonali Singh, coming to an end. As per The Hollywood Reporter India, he decided to part ways with Sonali, who played a major role in his global success. Now, let’s take a look at the details about Sonali Singh right below!

Sonali Singh completed her education at New Delhi’s New Lancers Convent. She went on to pursue an aviation and hospitality management diploma from Delhi's Rai Foundation and also completed a degree in commerce from CCS University.

Sonali began working as a business development manager at the Asian Business School back in July 2007 and worked there for around 4 years.

She then switched to companies like Super Cassette Industries Limited and Eros International Private Limited. However, her life took a complete turn in January 2016 when her expertise was noticed by Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh and she was then hired as her manager. She was working on a multi-artist album called Bhangra Paa Mittra when Diljit noticed her. The singer has talked about her in several interviews and gave her full credit for the contribution to his success journey.

Meanwhile, as per a report in the Indian Express, Sonali Singh didn’t have much knowledge about Punjabi music and language but still she joined Diljit Dosanjh as his brand manager. She was also included in the 2024 Billboard Women of the Year list. In an interview with Billboard, she thanked Diljit for trusting her and gave him the credit for making her win this recognition.

Sonali added, “None of this would have been possible without my best friend and incredible human, Diljit Dosanjh. Being a global manager is only possible because I had the privilege of working alongside a global artist of the decade. As I always say, everything I could do is because of you! Thank you for putting your trust in me.”

Earlier, as per the Indian Express, Sonali Singh shared that she has been a friend to Diljit Dosanjh for 14 years and working with him for 8 years. She also recalled her struggling days and shared that as her father was a businessman, some days they would have extra of everything, while on other days they used to manage in just one room.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Sonali Singh shared a powerful story about her mother’s determination after their father faced major financial losses and considered ending their education. Despite having no schooling herself, her mother was raised on a farm, started a small dairy business in the city, and grew food on empty plots to support the family. Her relentless efforts ensured both daughters stayed in school.

Today, one is an aeronautical engineer in the Indian Air Force, and the other manages top Indian talent globally, all thanks to their mother’s strength and sacrifice.

