Who is Mohini Dey? Here's all about AR Rahman's bassist who recently announced separation from husband Mark Hartsuch

A day after AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu publicly announced their divorce, another prominent figure in the music industry shared similar news. Mohini Dey, a bassist who frequently performs with Rahman, revealed her separation from husband and music composer Mark Hartsuch. The couple made the announcement through a joint Instagram post, describing their decision as mutual.

Mohini Dey and Mark revealed their decision to separate, emphasizing that it was a mutual and amicable agreement. Addressing their friends, family, and fans, they explained that while they remain close friends, their differing life goals led them to part ways.

The duo assured their followers that they would continue collaborating on various projects, including MaMoGi and the Dey groups, highlighting their strong professional relationship.

They expressed gratitude for the support they've received and requested privacy and positivity as they navigate this new phase of their lives, urging everyone to avoid making judgments.

At just 29, Mohini Dey has become a renowned bassist from Kolkata. She gained widespread recognition through her electrifying performance in Gaan Bangla S' Wind of Change and has since mesmerized audiences worldwide with her unmatched skill.

Having performed over 40 international shows with Rahman, she released her debut album, Free Spirit, in August 2023, showcasing her unique musical style.

Starting her musical journey at the age of nine, Mohini rapidly rose to fame, earning a spot on Music Radar's Top 10 Bassists in the 21st Century.

She was also named Forbes India’s "Most Successful Musician Under 30," a significant milestone in an industry dominated by men. Her collaborations span across genres and feature legends like Steve Vai, Zakir Hussain, Vinnie Colaiuta, and pop artist Willow Smith.

With over 20 million YouTube views, 511k Instagram followers, and 190k YouTube subscribers, Mohini is a social media powerhouse.

Beyond studio recordings, her performances on platforms like MTV Unplugged, Coke Studio, and live shows such as The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and NPR's Tiny Desk have solidified her as an influential figure in the global music scene.

