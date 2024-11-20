Aishwarya Rai Bachchan twins with daughter Aaradhya as they go out and about in city; WATCH

Mother-daughter duo Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were recently spotted stepping out in the city, effortlessly capturing attention with their matching outfits. The duo looked stylish and chic in similar white suits, exuding elegance and charm.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, known for her timeless beauty and grace, was seen alongside her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, who mirrored her mother's look, making for an adorable and fashionable sight. Their coordinated outfits not only highlighted their close bond but also showcased their impeccable sense of style. The duo was spotted carrying flowers as they stepped out of their car.

See the video here:

This isn't the first time Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan have been spotted out and about in the city. Aaradhya frequently accompanies her mother, whether at events or on international platforms, showcasing their close bond.

For the unversed, rumors about a possible divorce between Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan have been circulating on social media.

These speculations grew stronger after the couple made separate appearances at a high-profile Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani's wedding in July. Abhishek further fueled the rumors by liking an Instagram post discussing the rise of "grey divorces," which explored why long-term couples are now parting ways.

Meanwhile, during the Paris Olympics 2024, the Guru actor addressed the media and dismissed the ongoing rumors about his divorce from his wife. He expressed that he had no comments on the matter, stating that the rumors had been blown out of proportion.

Acknowledging the media's role in creating such stories, he remarked that it was part of being a celebrity and something they had to accept. To further clarify, the actor showed off his wedding ring and humorously added that he was still married, apologizing for any confusion.

Advertisement

Abhishek and Aishwarya married in April 2007 and welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya, in November 2011.

Abhishek will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar's I Want To Talk. The movie will hit theaters on November 22, 2024. The Hindi-language film is produced by Kino Works and Rising Sun Films. The movie follows the story of a man who is optimistic and loves to talk.

He also will star in the film King, alongside Shah Rukh Khan, with whom he previously worked in Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and Happy New Year. His most recent appearance was in Ghoomer with Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Tamil epic Ponniyin Selvan: II.

ALSO READ: Koffee with Karan completes 20 years: 5 controversial statements made by celebs on Karan Johar’s chat show that shook the Internet