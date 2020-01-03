PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey arrive at the screening of Chhapaak in style

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak is all set to release on January 10, 2020, and the first screening took place today evening. Check out the photos right here.

and Vikrant Massey's Chhapaak is all set to release on January 10, 2020, and the movie has been creating a lot of buzz. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie narrates the story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. The trailer of the movie was well-received by fans, and the title track, which was launched earlier today, has also received a positive word from everyone.

The team organized the first screening of the film today, and Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey as well as Meghna Gulzar all graced the event. At the screening today, Deepika opted for a casual look, and yet kept up with her style quotient. She wore blue denim with a loose fit t-shirt. Vikrant, on the other hand, looked uber cool in black and white, and everyone posed for the paps.

Check out Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey's photos from the screening here:

At the event earlier today, Deepika spoke about the film, and how she does not feel it is a risk. The actress said, "Most people tout this film to be a risk but I don’t think of it as a risk. I just feel it is very honest." At the same event, the actress also went on to mention how the movie would have been impossible without Vikrant.

Credits :Manav Manglani

