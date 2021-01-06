Pick a dessert flavour and we'll tell you which BTS member should style you

Ever wanted to be styled by BTS? Well, if that ever happens, let us tell you which member should style you!

Ever since BTS's debut, fans have not only seen a transformation on the group's music front but they have also witnessed a shift in their fashion as well. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook have been giving us fashion goals with their airport looks, concert ensemble, video outfits and what not! From casual to stylish and gender-fluid ensembles, members have walked out every time giving models a run for their money. Now imagine if these members double up as a stylist and they could style you, how cool would that be!

But which member exactly should style you? Here's a quick way to find out. Pick a dessert flavour under each category and we'll tell you which member should style you!

Which member did you get? Let us know in the comments below.

Meanwhile, BTS has had a memorable 2020. Although the group couldn't go through with their plans for a tour, they managed to score the top spot of Billboard's Hot 100 thrice, released their album BE and bagged a Grammy nomination. Here's hoping 2021 is filled with many more milestones and reasons to celebrate!

